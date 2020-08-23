"Jab mai nahane gayi thi, tab rasode me kaun tha?","Cooker me se channe nikal ke khali cooker chadha diya...", "Ye Rashi thi..." if these are lines haunting your days and nights, you're not alone. Ever since Kokilaben’s dialogues have gone viral, netizens can't stop churning out funny memes and jokes that have now taken over social media! It all started after a video from Saath Nibhana Saathiya where Kokilaben is debunking the khali cooker mystery was turned into a viral rap. Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate made a rap version of Saath Nibhana Saathiya popular scene and while the answer is "Rashi Thi", people are in splits. Over the weekend "Rashi" was trending on Twitter but it is the memes we cannot get over yet! Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video).

Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been a haven for funny memes and jokes. Right from Gopi Vau washing the laptop scene to Kolilaben's iconic Dhum Ta Na Na Na expressions, we have been blessed with some of the best memes templates from the Star Plus Daily. However, this Rasode me kaun tha meme seems like it is here to stay. Take a look at some of the best ones if you are as clueless as the khali cooker jo Rashi ne gas pe chadha diye the:

This is Us RN!

someone please get this video out of my head i can’t stop thinking about #rashi ne khali cooker gas pe kyun chada diya pic.twitter.com/qIsR4LhuJQ — Aadi☕ (@Bitchariiiii) August 22, 2020

No Kidding

She: He's probably thinking about other girls. He: Akhir #rashi Ben ne kyun cooker mai se chane nikaldiye aur khali cooker gas pe chada diya. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/9ewwR30I2s — Sumit Singh Singham سمت سنگھ (@SumitSingh_29) August 22, 2020

Hey! Cookers Have Feelings Too

"Yeh rashi thi " " Cooker me se chane nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya!! " Meanwhile Cooker : pic.twitter.com/8ddT7dpoVI — n. (@nv_creationsx) August 22, 2020

Someone HELP!

Me while singing *kon tha ,tum thi ,main thi.......cooker me se chane nikal diye ,khali cooker gas pe chada diya* pic.twitter.com/idLLkja5Nt — Oye Chashmish🇮🇳 (@trollerbandi) August 22, 2020

No, Seriously, Which Genius Made This?

LOL

Yes, A Leonardo Dicaprio Kokilaben Crossover we Had No Idea We Needed

Kokilaben: *Going to take a Bath* Rashi: pic.twitter.com/PiEqNSZm6E — Ayan Paul (@ayanluap) August 22, 2020

CID Version

After knowing rashi was there in the kitchen#kokilaben to #rashi : pic.twitter.com/x3JDKPQ392 — Anand Priyadarshi (@PriyadarshiAn18) August 22, 2020

Hera Pheri Version Too

Rashi : Removes chane from cooker and puts empty cooker on gas Kokilaben : pic.twitter.com/4Q4AvDPBDU — Mandar Purandare (@mandar_94) August 23, 2020

LMAO

Here's The Song That Gave birth To Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes:

When TikTok existed in India, the same trend has taken over with people making hilarious videos on the Kokilaben's "Pohe banenge" dialogue with all "dhoom ta na na" and ish. It is majorly the fact that even the smallest of incidents are showcased with MASSIVE drama that garners all the attention. Not to mention, Kokilaben's *scary* expressions are a perfect meme material as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).