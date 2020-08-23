"Jab mai nahane gayi thi, tab rasode me kaun tha?","Cooker me se channe nikal ke khali cooker chadha diya...", "Ye Rashi thi..." if these are lines haunting your days and nights, you're not alone. Ever since Kokilaben’s dialogues have gone viral, netizens can't stop churning out funny memes and jokes that have now taken over social media! It all started after a video from Saath Nibhana Saathiya where Kokilaben is debunking the khali cooker mystery was turned into a viral rap. Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate made a rap version of Saath Nibhana Saathiya popular scene and while the answer is "Rashi Thi", people are in splits. Over the weekend "Rashi" was trending on Twitter but it is the memes we cannot get over yet! Help! This Musician Made a Song Out of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha' Clip and We Can't Stop Playing It (Watch Video).
Saath Nibhana Saathiya has been a haven for funny memes and jokes. Right from Gopi Vau washing the laptop scene to Kolilaben's iconic Dhum Ta Na Na Na expressions, we have been blessed with some of the best memes templates from the Star Plus Daily. However, this Rasode me kaun tha meme seems like it is here to stay. Take a look at some of the best ones if you are as clueless as the khali cooker jo Rashi ne gas pe chadha diye the:
Meanwhile khaali cooker: pic.twitter.com/6m0F3CqGo5
— ΛＭΛＮ (@DatingWithBooks) August 22, 2020
This is Us RN!
someone please get this video out of my head i can’t stop thinking about #rashi ne khali cooker gas pe kyun chada diya pic.twitter.com/qIsR4LhuJQ
— Aadi☕ (@Bitchariiiii) August 22, 2020
No Kidding
She: He's probably thinking about other girls.
He: Akhir #rashi Ben ne kyun cooker mai se chane nikaldiye aur khali cooker gas pe chada diya. 🤔
— Sumit Singh Singham سمت سنگھ (@SumitSingh_29) August 22, 2020
Hey! Cookers Have Feelings Too
"Yeh rashi thi "
" Cooker me se chane nikal diye or khali cooker gas pe chadha diya!! "
Meanwhile Cooker : pic.twitter.com/8ddT7dpoVI
— n. (@nv_creationsx) August 22, 2020
Someone HELP!
Me while singing *kon tha ,tum thi ,main thi.......cooker me se chane nikal diye ,khali cooker gas pe chada diya* pic.twitter.com/idLLkja5Nt
— Oye Chashmish🇮🇳 (@trollerbandi) August 22, 2020
No, Seriously, Which Genius Made This?
Two questions scientists can't answer.... pic.twitter.com/HCDmSi5AdE
— Riya (@jhampakjhum) August 23, 2020
LOL
#kokilaben: rasoray me kon tha?#rashi: pic.twitter.com/0TfP54KEb5
— Arunwal (@Fakchod) August 23, 2020
Yes, A Leonardo Dicaprio Kokilaben Crossover we Had No Idea We Needed
Kokilaben: *Going to take a Bath*
Rashi: pic.twitter.com/PiEqNSZm6E
— Ayan Paul (@ayanluap) August 22, 2020
CID Version
After knowing rashi was there in the kitchen#kokilaben to #rashi : pic.twitter.com/x3JDKPQ392
— Anand Priyadarshi (@PriyadarshiAn18) August 22, 2020
Hera Pheri Version Too
Rashi : Removes chane from cooker and puts empty cooker on gas
Kokilaben : pic.twitter.com/4Q4AvDPBDU
— Mandar Purandare (@mandar_94) August 23, 2020
LMAO
#kokilaben to #rashi who put khali cooker on Gas : pic.twitter.com/pZwipHKhtV
— Ankit Kumar (@ankit_15an) August 23, 2020
Here's The Song That Gave birth To Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes:
View this post on Instagram
First World Problems • Made Kokila Ben sing this time • I love doing harmonies, enjoyed this one a lot • Kahi share karoge toh credits zaroor dena. Aapke pyaar ke liye bohot saara dhanyawaad!♥️♥️♥️ #dialoguewithbeats #kokilaben #gopibahu #rashi #cooker #saathnibhanasaathiya #yashrajmukhate #ymstudios
When TikTok existed in India, the same trend has taken over with people making hilarious videos on the Kokilaben's "Pohe banenge" dialogue with all "dhoom ta na na" and ish. It is majorly the fact that even the smallest of incidents are showcased with MASSIVE drama that garners all the attention. Not to mention, Kokilaben's *scary* expressions are a perfect meme material as well.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 23, 2020 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).