A funny video of a woman arguing with some guys over Rs 1800 has gone viral on social media platforms. The woman who seems to be a house help is quite seriously asking for the money that she already got from the owners of the house. Every now and then a funny clip leaves the internet laughing and this seems to be one such video. It seems the owners gave them three notes of Rs 500 and three notes of 100 making it Rs 1800, but she is now asking for Rs 1800. As the video goes viral, people have now created funny memes and jokes around it. Also, #JusticeForKaku is trending on Twitter with people posting hilarious jokes comparing various situations to it. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

According to Kaku, three notes of Rs 500 and three notes of Rs 100 does not count as Rs 1800, but she wants the amount as a whole (which we are not sure how she wants). Two to three guys are trying their best to make them understand the calculations, but she is quite stubborn that her mathematical understanding is correct. Tired after telling her multiple times, one of the guys even gets a calculator to show her the maths, but she says that she does not understand that technology. ‘Mentally, I’m Here’ Funny Memes and Jokes Are a Perfect Escape From This Chaotic Year! Check Out Hilarious Reactions As Netizens Picture Themselves Where They Would Rather Be Than in 2020.

This kaku has all the qualities to be India's finance minister #justiceforkaku pic.twitter.com/74T3GLrpQR — It's not Prajakta (@prajaktsalve) August 30, 2020

In the end, she also asks if they are now recording her. The video has however left Twitterati in splits with some also pitying the guys who are trying to tell her the maths. Rs 1800 and #JusticeForKaku seems to be here to stay for some time.

