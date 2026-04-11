Authorities at Delhi Airport have issued a public advisory following reports of aggressive interactions between stray dogs and passengers across terminals. The operator, Delhi International Airport Limited, said recent incidents, including dog bites, have raised safety concerns, prompting immediate measures.

In a statement posted on X, DIAL said passenger safety remains its top priority and that it is working with relevant authorities to address the issue while maintaining a humane approach toward community dogs present on airport premises. Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Recent Dog Attacks, Urges Flyers To Avoid Feeding.

Stray Dog Incidents at Delhi Airport Raise Safety Concerns

In the interim, we request your cooperation and kindly refrain from feeding or approaching stray dogs within or around the airport premises, as even well-intentioned actions may inadvertently provoke defensive behaviour, 3/4 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 11, 2026

with certain instances of dog-bite incidents also evident in recorded footage. Your cooperation is vital in helping us maintain a safe and secure environment for all at Delhi Airport. 4/4 — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) April 11, 2026

Delhi Airport Dog Attacks: Advisory Issued Amid Rising Incidents

The airport operator urged passengers and visitors to refrain from feeding or approaching stray dogs within and around the airport. It noted that even well-intentioned actions could trigger defensive behaviour in animals, increasing the risk of bites. Officials said some incidents have been captured on surveillance footage, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

Dogs Being Managed Under Veterinary Guidelines

DIAL clarified that community dogs across all three terminals are being regularly cared for and fed by designated staff in accordance with veterinary norms. The airport emphasised that its approach aims to balance passenger safety with animal welfare, ensuring that dogs are handled responsibly without harm. Jaipur Airport Dog Attack: Woman Passenger Bitten by Stray Dog at Terminal 2.

Authorities said they are coordinating with relevant agencies to implement a sustainable long-term solution to manage stray dog presence at the airport. Passengers have been urged to cooperate with guidelines to help maintain a safe and secure environment for all.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2026 01:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).