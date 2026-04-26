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News INDIA Swiss Air Flight SWR146 Aborts Take-Off at Delhi Airport Due to Engine Failure, Runway 28 Blocked: Report A major aviation mishap was narrowly avoided after Swiss Air Flight SWR146, bound for Zurich, was forced to abort takeoff at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday following an engine failure that triggered a fire scare. Read in

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New Delhi, April 26: A major aviation mishap was narrowly avoided after Swiss Air Flight SWR146, bound for Zurich, was forced to abort takeoff at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday following an engine failure that triggered a fire scare.

According to reports, smoke was first detected on the left side of the aircraft during the takeoff roll, while flames were later spotted near the right landing gear. The cockpit crew acted swiftly, halting the aircraft and initiating emergency evacuation procedures. Mid-Air Engine Scare: IndiGo Flight 6E 579 Makes Emergency Landing at Delhi IGI Airport Due to Engine Failure-Like Situation.

Airport authorities immediately declared a full emergency, with fire and rescue teams rushing to the scene. Runway 28 was temporarily shut down, leading to operational disruptions at one of India’s busiest airports.

Swiss Air Flight's Engine Fails, Catches Fire During Takeoff In Delhi

🔴 Un Airbus A330-300 de Swiss, opérant un vol entre Delhi & Zurich, a subi une panne du moteur numéro 1 pendant son décollage. L’avion a effectué un arrêt décollage. Les toboggans d'évacuation ont été déployés, et l'avion a été évacué sur la piste par mesure de précaution. pic.twitter.com/Ds7807K4V9 — air plus news (@airplusnews) April 26, 2026

All 232 passengers and 13 crew members on board were safely evacuated using emergency slides onto the runway. However, six passengers sustained injuries during the evacuation and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. SpiceJet Scare: Mid-Air Engine Failure Forces Delhi-Leh Flight SG-121 to Return; Full Emergency Declared at IGI Airport.

Officials said the incident occurred when one of the aircraft’s engines malfunctioned and caught fire moments before liftoff. The timely response by the flight crew and airport emergency services is being credited with preventing a potentially catastrophic situation.

Aviation authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the engine failure and subsequent fire. The aircraft has been grounded for detailed inspection, while airlines and regulators review safety protocols.

The incident also caused delays and diversions for several flights as airport operations were partially impacted during the emergency response.

Passengers have since been accommodated on alternative flights, while authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).