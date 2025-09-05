After being missing for more than 100 days, Laila, a popular stray dog from a Bandra mall, was finally found again in Borivali’s IC Colony on Thursday, September 4. Laila had allegedly been abducted on May 21 by contractual workers, with CCTV video footage showing her being forced into a car. An FIR was registered against three suspects, Chetan Salvi, Suraj Chauhan and Parvez, following a complaint by Shiraz Ahmad, founder of Humanity World Foundation. The breakthrough came after viral social media appeals and a coordinated search by animal lovers led to her dramatic rescue. When spotted in Borivali, Laila instantly recognised Ahmad and leapt into his arms. The activist, who had fought relentlessly for her return, has now decided to adopt her permanently instead of releasing her back to the mall premises. Dog vs Lamborghini: Street Dog Blocks Lamborghini, Refuses To Let Sports Car Pass in Mumbai; Hilarious Video Goes Viral.

Mall Dog Laila Found

