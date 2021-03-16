A Kazakasthan-based bodybuilder Yuri Tolochko who married a sex doll in November 2020 has divorced her and now has a new bride. Tolochko, recently, created a buzz on social media after his divorce from lover Margo. Previously, the bodybuilder made his followers aware of ongoing issues between him and Margo.

While Margo was being repaired, Tolochko said that he wanted to explore other objects and admitted that he 'cheated' his wife. He also told media houses that he tried to meet another sex doll. Jingle Hells! Yuri Tolochko, Kazakhstan Bodybuilder Who Married Sex Doll ‘Margo’ Reveals He Accidentally Broke Her Before Christmas.

Taking to Instagram, Tolochko introduced his new 'queer' wife Lola. “Lola has a woman’s head, a chicken’s body, the navel has depth and can be used as a vagina and a penis inserted into it. I’ll show you this one day. I identify her as a massive chicken," Kazakh muscle man said.

“Remember my chicken experiment? So then I really liked it. And I wanted such a sex toy. I also decided that I would have a harem (I also talked about this before). There may be many of us in our family. And it’s a thrill," he said further.

Tolochko married Margo in November last year in a ceremony attended by loved ones. However, weeks after their wedding, Margo broke just days before Christmas. The bodybuilder mentioned that he is not ready to take about his divorce from the sex doll.

