Not jingle bells, but it was more of a jingle hell, for Kazakhstan bodybuilder, Yuri Tolochko. He married his sex doll girlfriend ‘Margo’ just last month, and shared pictures of their oddball ceremony on Instagram. The coronavirus pandemic delayed their nuptial, and it finally happened in November, 2020. But he accidentally broke his ‘wife,’ just before Christmas 2020. Tolochko revealed the same in news outlet, and the unfortunate incident had now left him alone for the holiday. The doll is being repaired. The bodybuilder now patiently waits to see whether Margo will be repaired for the festive season or not. If yes, it will be a “gift for both” of them. We bet!

Bizarre weddings and relations have often made the headlines. In 2019, a teen girl wanted to marry her zombie doll, claiming they have a normal intimate relationship. Another woman went viral for marrying a ghost of a 300-year-old pirate. Tolochko’s wedding with his sex doll girlfriend, Margo was attended by dozens of guests. His unusual nuptial ceremony was witnessed by the world as it made international headlines. The wedding pictures, the ring, wedding cake and everything from the ceremony was uploaded on social media, for the world to witness this bizarre nuptial. However, he now faces an anxious wait to see whether or not the love of his life will be fixed in time, while the world begins Christmas 2020 celebrations.

View Wedding Pics of Yuri Tolochko and Margo

A post shared by OddJack / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko)

He was quoted saying to Daily Star, “She is broken. Now she is being repaired. She's in another city. When she recovers, it will be a gift for both of us.” Tolochko also revealed how he began to feel a little jealous of all the attention his new wife has been receiving.

Their wedding had been on the cards since December 2019, when he popped the question to Margo. The couple were totally loved up and decided to exchange vows in March this year, but it was delayed and finally happened last month. There are many pictures of the pair on social media, showcasing their romantic lifestyle, enjoying sun-kissed holidays together, bubble baths and more.

