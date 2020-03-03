Kim Kardashian and Kanye’s Daughter, North West Raps at the Yeezy Paris Fashion Week Show, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Kanye and Daughter North West (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

It is never too early to start your music debut. If you think 6-year-old is too early, think again. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye’s daughter, North West just proved after she confidently rapped at the Yeezy Paris Fashion Week show. Held at the beautiful Espace Niemeyer, the 6-year-old took guests by surprise as she performed the song, rapping over the beat of child rapper, ZaZa’s song, “What I Do?” Honestly, she was pretty good. It shows that North got her dad’s rap skills. The adorable video of the toddler singing at the stage, while models were walking at the runway has gone viral on social media. Kim Kardashian Keeps Her Word, Posts TikTok Video with Daughter North West From The Secret Account.

Kanye unveiled his Yeezy Season 8 collection at the Parish Fashion Week on Monday, but it was little North who stole the show. As the models took their finale walk, West’s 6-year-old daughter appeared on the runway, started to rap and she received enthusiastic applause by the audience. Kanye emerged, proudly beaming as he closely stood with his daughter and hugged her, proud. Throughout her short performance, North can be seen enthusiastically singing the rap and even trying to engage with the audience. She also called out her cousin Penelope, daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, shouting that she loved her. Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Chicago West Turns 2! Aunt Kylie Jenner Shares Photos From Disney-Themed Birthday Party.

Watch the Viral Video:

North West rapping forced Nicki, Megan, Cardi and Doja into early retirement with "WHAT ARE THOSE?!?" pic.twitter.com/kXYwjXCRl5 — ♨️♨️♨️ (@notpunnyhunny) March 2, 2020

Isn’t she adorable? The video has garnered over 250K views since uploaded on Twitter. Looks like, little North is preparing herself well for her career in music. With that confidence, she soon could be next big star in music.