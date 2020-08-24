Kokilaben is currently the best meme material in town. You will not find anything at all that can beat the laughter her questions have caused. All thanks to Yashraj Mukhate funny musical bone that the internet is laughing at a serious overdramatic scene of a TV serial. As the videos continue to go viral on social media platforms, the hashtag #rasodemekauntha is trending on Twitter. Kokilaben's question to know who was in the kitchen has generated a truckload of memes and jokes on Twitter. People have taken to Twitter sharing funny memes and hilarious GIFs of the rap song trying to answer whom they think would have been in the kitchen at that time. Kokilaben's 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha?' Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the 'Khali Cooker' Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya.

Some brands have also jumped into the bandwagon by trying to figure out who was in the kitchen giving the hashtag #rasodemekauntha a good acceleration on Twitter. And another set of social media users have posted videos claiming that they were in the kitchen. Well, this trend seems to have gone out of control. Check out the tweets below and have a good laugh. After Yashraj Mukhate's Kokilaben's 'Rasode me Kaun Tha' Rap Song, Another Hilarious Mashup of Rakhi Sawant's 'Charsulli Gardulli x Kachra' is Going Viral (Watch Funny Video)

HAHAHAH!

What a pressure cooker situation. pic.twitter.com/ZqwCSqG06q — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 24, 2020

Nobody Knows!

Spent 14 years , Watching TV but still don't know ki Rasode me Kaun tha? 🤪😂#rasodemekauntha — Darsh Samariya (@DarshSamariya) August 24, 2020

Here's The Answer!

Chai Lovers be Like:

No one cares rasode mein kaun tha jo bhi tha chai bana lee aao yaar♥️#rasodemekauntha #RasodeMeinKaunTha — Karsh🔥 (@__anavrin__) August 24, 2020

All Your Queries Answered:

Of course, Who Else Can Be There?

HAHAHAHA

True!

There Goes Another One!

Is it the end of the road for the love story called "Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai and Rs. 10 Notes"? No wonder the economy is in shambles. @RBI pls do something about this #rasodemekauntha #SonamGuptaBewafaHai pic.twitter.com/HW4eGSNxMH — Akash Anurag Jha (@AkashAnuragJha1) August 24, 2020

Yashraj Mukhate is a 24-year-old from Aurangabad. The musical mashup of dialogues from TV show Saath Nibahana Saathiya that went viral is one of the many funny videos that he made. His Instagram account is full of videos os such remixes of celebrity interviews, songs, TikTokers video and a lot of moe. Yashraj is a qualified engineer and a music composer by profession. After the video went viral he said that he didn't expect it to get shared and noticed on such a large scale.

