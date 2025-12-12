A quirky rhythmic phrase recited casually in a street-side video has now become one of Instagram’s biggest audio trends — “Zat Pat Pata Pat” (also known as “Jhat Pat Pata Pat”). The catchy song has powered numerous reels, remixes, and meme edits. But who originally wrote the lyrics? And how did it become a viral track? Here is the timeline and the story behind "Zat Pat Pata Pat" lyrics going viral.

The origin: Deepak (Rangoli Uncle)

The earliest footage that sparked the trend is a candid reel featuring a man commonly referred to as Deepak Uncle (Rangoli Uncle). In his original clip, he speaks the rhythmic lines “Zat Pat Pata Pat” as an energetic sales pitch for his rangoli design tool in a playful tone. This spoken snippet is the seed phrase that later creators used, looped and remixed.

Here is the Original Jhat Pat Pata Pat Video Re-uploaded by Deepak "Rangoli" Uncle:

First high-profile remix: Yashraj Mukhate (October 2024)

First spotted by music producer Yashraj Mukhate, famous for turning viral dialogues and chats into musical hooks, made a remix “rangoli trance” editing the original "Zat Pat" Lyrics by Deepak (Rangoli Seller) in October 2024, turning the marketing phrase into a rhythmic audio that circulated further on Instagram. This is an important early step in the sound’s musical life because Mukhate’s edits often reach a broad meme-music audience and help the lyrics and music go viral for further remixes.

Rangoli Trance by Yashraj Mukhate:

Further remixes & mainstreaming: Danny Pandit and others (2025)

After the phrase existed as both a raw reel and early remixes, creators like Danny Pandit produced a vocal version that pushed the audio and lyrics into a reel rage. Danny then collaborated with Deepak, the original creator, in later reels, solidifying the credit line from original speaker to remixer to pop remix artist. Multiple DJ edits, Influencer Reels and YouTube shorts followed, creating the full viral wave for the “Zat Pat Pata Pat (Jhat Pat)” song.

Official "Zat Pat Pata Pat" Version with full lyrics by Danny Pandit:

Collab between Danny Pandit and OG Deepak Uncle:

Who deserves credit for “Zat Pat Pata Pat” song?

Original spoken phrase (credit for the seed lyrics): Deepak (Rangoli Uncle), the person who delivered the lines in the original sales pitch for his product.

Early viral music remix: Yashraj Mukhate (Oct 2024) — made a remix “rangoli trance” out of the original reel, which widened reach.

Viral musical push and mainstream music release: Danny Pandit, who produced and promoted a full “Zat Pat, Pata Pat (Jhat Pat)” music version and later collaborated directly with Deepak for Instagram Reels.

And at the end, it is the OG Deepak Uncle, whose cheerful sales chant for his unique rangoli product is now a part of numerous viral reels, proving again that anyone can unintentionally create the next viral sensation on the internet and become a celebrity Influencer.

