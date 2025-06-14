Television actress Dipika Kakar, who recently underwent a 14-hour surgery for stage 2 liver cancer, has been discharged from hospital on June 13. The Sasural Simar Ka actress had been admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri, Mumbai. Dipika spent 11 days in the hospital as part of her treatment for the removal of her “tennis ball-sized” liver tumour. Dipika’s husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared an update on his vlog on YouTube about his wife being out of the intensive care unit (ICU) and having met their son Ruhaan. He also shared a post from the hospital about their Eid-al-Adha 2025 gift from his father. After her discharge, the actress shared pictures from the hospital, thanking the doctors and staff for their care. ‘She’s in Pain’: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update on Wife Dipika Kakar After Her 14-Hour Surgery for Liver Cancer.

Dipika Kakar Thanks Doctors and Medical Team Post Surgery

Sharing pictures of herself from the hospital bed, and with husband Shoaib Ibrahim and the medical team, Dipika Kakar penned a long emotional note about her time there. She described how difficult the 11 days in hospital were, and thanked her fans for support. Dipika did not forget to thank the doctors, nurses and other staff at the hospital for taking good care of her. She mentioned the names of the doctors – Dr Somnath Chatopadhyay, Dr Kanchan, Dr Neha, Dr Sanket, Dr Manek, Dr Kavita, Dr Sharmeela, Dr Bushra – and nurses Akshara, Nupur, Pragati, Shasheeka, Anupama, Ashna and Jijin, and their teams. Dipika Kakar Diagnosed With Tennis Ball-Sized Liver Tumour; Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Actress Will Undergo Surgery, Requests Fans for Prayers (Watch Video).

‘Bigg Boss 12’ Winner Dipika Kakar Discharged From Hospital – See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipika (@ms.dipika)

Dipika Kakar wrote on Instagram: “11 Days of being here and now home… Free from the tumour… but this is one part of the treatment done… remaining will follow in the coming time… and mujhe yakeen hai I will sail through that too as i said before. Ye 11 din mushkil the but because of the amazing ppl we had around… things went smooth… there was suffering but it was all handled with a lot of warmth by everyone at the #kokilabenhospital . To start with Dr Somnath Chatopadhyay & his team Dr Kanchan, Dr Neha, Dr Sanket, Dr Manek & Dr Kavita.. not only are they exceptional Doctors but even great human beings! achi treatment… jab itne pyaar aur empathy ke saath ki jaaye to patient ki recovery fast bhi ho jaati hai and bahut himmat milti hai… Also all the sisters, staff who attented to me Dr Sharmeela( anaesthetist) , Dr Bushra (ICU Dr), Sister Akshara , Nupur, Pragati & Shasheeka( ICU sisters) , Sister Anupama, Ashna & Sister Jijin (ward sisters), and all the Female Helping Staff I will be grateful to u all for life… its because of your love & care that I am able to recover and get back home… And my biggest strength has been the love , prayers & blessings that u all have showered on me…. Dil Se thank u… bahut himmat mili aap sabka pyaar dekhke ❤️Aage bhi yahi pray kijiyega ki my treatment further goes smoothly & i get the strength to go thru that as well… Lots Of Love to all…” (sic).

Celebs React to Dipika Kakar's Successful Surgery

TV actresses Gauahar Khan, Arti Singh, Deepika Singh and Ridhima Tiwari reacted to Dipika Kakar's successful surgery by commenting on her Instagram post. Gauahar Khan said, "To good health ! Always ❤️ Ameen". Actress and Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh wrote, "❤️❤️❤️❤️Praying for your health ❤️." Actress Deepika Singh said, "I was eagerly waiting for this post. More power to you dear. Prayers for your speedy recovery. 😍❤️❤️❤️❤️". Actress Ridhima Tiwari commented, "Health is wealth ❤️ God is kind ❤️🙌". TV actor Alan Kapoor remarked, "This is amazing ♥️ I have full faith aagay ki recovery bhi itni hi amazing hogi 🤗". Celebrity MasterChef 2025 participant Rajiv Adatia simply posted five heart emojis : "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️". Actress Kajol Srivastav wrote: "More power to you dipi❤️ like we always say sab bahut acha hoga ❤️ Dheer saari prayers and love for you …humesha yunhi muskurati rehna."

Dipika Kakar Discharge - Reactions by TV Actresses

It is heartening to see so many reactions to Dipika Kakar's surgery being successful. Numerous fans also remarked that they were happy that Dipika Kakar is back home after a critical surgery. We hope the actress has a speedy recovery post her surgery!

