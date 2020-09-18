It looks like quite of a lot of celebs are turning towards the XXX platform OnlyFans to get closer with their followers, and after the Pornhub director Bella Thorne, Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner's ex-boyfriend Tyga has joined OnlyFans. He is all set to share XXX pictures and videos with his paid subscribers. Tyga who had a three-year relationship with Kylie will now be available on OnlyFans where you can check out his nude, intimate XXX pics and videos. Tyga and Kylie are said to be in a relationship ever since the beauty mogul was 16 and they waited till 2015 when Jenner celebrated her 18th birthday in Mexico to share pics with fans.

However, the relationship didn't last long and the couple broke up in 2017. However, the drama wasn't over because Tyga's other ex, Blac Chyna, started dating Kylie's brother, Rob Kardashian.

Bella Thorne was recently in a huge controversy with OnlyFans and sex workers immediately after her debut on the XXX platform. Here's what happened: OnlyFans' decided to change its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Within hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. Soon after the news of Bella Thorne raking millions within the first week of her debut broke out, hell broke loose for the actor. Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

If you don't know what the XXX platform OnlyFans is, here's what you need to know: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

