Qantas Airlines Boeing 747 is retiring after 50 years of service and to mark the last day, the flight route made the company's logo in the sky. The passenger jet departed from Sydney for one last time and on its way to the US it left behind a special message, by drawing the kangaroo logo in the sky. The flight path of QF7474 traced the logo of the largest airlines in Australia. Drawing in the sky via flight paths is not very novel and has been seen in recent times. We take a look at some of those incidents.

This Boeing 747 will be replaced by a fuel-efficient aircraft like the 787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350. CEO of Qantas said in a statement, "This aircraft was well ahead of its time and extremely capable." The fleet was set to retire this year but because of the pandemic, the retirement moved 6 months ahead. On its way to the jet graveyard in California, the flight pilot drew the logo in the sky. Turkish Airlines Makes World’s Largest National Flag in The Sky to Mark National Sovereignty and Children's Day 2020 (View Pic).

Check The Pic Here:

Qantas said goodbye to its 747 today in style beginning with a low altitude tour of Sydney, a quick visit to retired fleet mate VH-OJA, and then a massive Qantas ‘Roo’ before heading across the Pacific. https://t.co/sDyfwbqKt3 pic.twitter.com/tDZIXChGh2 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 23, 2020

Looks so precise and perfect as their logo, right? Let us look at other times when flight pilots have made such endearing route maps in the sky in recent times.

Icelandair Flight Makes Big Heart:

We have seen numerous tributes coming in for the coronavirus helpers in ways more than one. In April, an Icelandair flight bringing in the medical supplies from China to Iceland made a big heart on their route. They did it to honour the medical workers bravely fighting the COVID 19 pandemic in the country. Icelandair Boeing 767 was returning from Shanghai with medicines when they paid a tribute to all the healthcare workers.

Check The Pic Here:

A Boeing 767 from Icelandair has drawn a big heart over Reykjavik in Iceland, on arrival from China with medical supplieshttps://t.co/KzbjFK1Iqe pic.twitter.com/97Dlp5eynE — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 19, 2020

Flight Pilot Draws Smiley in UK Sky:

Retired RAF pilot Richard Goodwin decided to bring smiles to people's faces while they faced the nervousness of the lockdown in UK. He drew a big smiley face along with a heart in the clear blues skies of Bristol. He took off from Gloucestershire Airport and travelled the short distance south to Bristol, and created the giant emojis over Hotwells and Almondsbury that could be seen from miles away.

Watch Video of This Drawing in Sky:

Canadian Pilot Draws Raised Fist to Honour George Floyd:

Canadian pilot named Dimitri Neonakis decided to showcase his support to the Black Lives Movement by making a raised fist over Nova Scotia. He paid a tribute to George Floyd and gave a message to end racism as she shared pictures of the complete route.

Check The Pics Here:

Navy Pilot Unknowingly Makes Penis in Sky:

This one is a little old but it is still funny. About three years ago, two navy pilots made a huge penis in the sky while on training in Washington Airspace. While it seemed funny then, an investigation was launched into the two officers who were involved. They two were called in by their seniors right after they made the drawing and the case even got media attention.

Watch The Video Here:

So it is not uncommon to see of flight route drawings in the sky. They are usually done if there's any big event or on retirement on flights. A Tel Aviv flight LY1747 painted a 747 aircraft in the sky on its final day. The aircraft was known for paying extra attention to security. On its last flight from Rome back to Tel Aviv it made the wonderful flight art.

