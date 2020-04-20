Icelandair Flight Honours Medical Workers by Drawing a Big Heart Over The Capital's Sky While Bringing in Supplies From China (View Pic)

Flight makes a heart (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As Coronavirus cases are rising all across the globe, there is a severe shortage of medical supplies that are faced by nations. As different nations contribute to help, China is among the forefront to make some supplies available to other nations. An Icelandair flight bringing in the medical supplies from China to Iceland decided to honour the medical workers bravely fighting the COVID 19 pandemic by making a heart just over the capital of Reykjavik. Flight radar shared the heart-shaped route picture on Twitter. EI Boeing 747 Marks Retirement By Last Flight LY1747 Painting an Aircraft in The Sky (See Pictures).

Icelandair Boeing 767 was returning from Shanghai last night and while passing over the capital, they made a huge heart and continued to the Keflavík International Airport. As per the reports, it was to honour all the healthcare workers of Iceland. According to Iceland Monitor, this was the third flight which picked up medical supplies from China which got in supplies weighing about 18 tons. Shipments of nearly 17 and 16 tons have been brought in by the previous flights. It is, after all, the medical heroes who are utilising it for the benefit of the people, and it seemed right to pay honour to them even if it meant way above in the sky. Crocs to Donate 100,000 Pairs of Shoe Everyday to Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus as Part of ‘Free Pair for Healthcare’ Program.

Check The Heart Made by Flight Route by Icelandair Flight:

A Boeing 767 from Icelandair has drawn a big heart over Reykjavik in Iceland, on arrival from China with medical supplieshttps://t.co/KzbjFK1Iqe pic.twitter.com/97Dlp5eynE — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 19, 2020

The doctors, medical heroes, nurses and other staff are battling from the forefront and people all across the globe are expressing their respects to them. Be it clapping from the windows or light shows on different monuments, the health workers are honoured in all parts of the world. The various medical supplies include masks and protective suits which will be utilised by the nurses and doctors here. As per the recent reports, there are 1,771 positive cases in the country and 9 deaths.