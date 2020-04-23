Turkish Airlines Makes World’s Largest National Flag in The Sky to Mark National Sovereignty and Children's Day 2020 (View Pic)

Turkey flag in sky (Photo Credits: Twitter)

April 23 marks the celebration of National Sovereignty and Children's Day in Turkey. It is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, on 23 April 1920. It is also a unique holiday that emphasizes on all children in the world that they are a successor of the future. On National Sovereignty and Children's Day 2020, Turkish Airlines is making the world's largest flag in the sky. The Boeing 777 aircraft flew from the Turkish capital of Ankara, made the Turkish flag on its route and returned back to the Ankara airport. Flight radar has tracked the journey of this flight and the entire picture of the crescent and star has been completed. Picture of Turkey's flag in the sky has been posted on Twitter. Icelandair Flight Honours Medical Workers by Drawing a Big Heart Over The Capital's Sky While Bringing in Supplies From China (View Pic).

This year is a significant celebration because it marks the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the parliament. This day is also dedicated to the children because Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, dedicated it to them. Children are welcomed in the Turkish Parliament and symbolically given to govern the country for a day. On this day, a lot of children's festival takes place throughout the nation. And on this day also celebrating the National Sovereignty, Turkish Airlines decided to make a flag in the sky, which becomes the world’s largest national flag in the sky. Turkish Airlines' Pilot Surprises His Teacher Who Was Flying With Him; Watch Heartwarming Video.

Check Pic of Turkey's Flag Made in The Sky:

Here's The First Part

Completed Flag

Turkish Airlines has created the world’s largest national flag in the sky, to celebrate April 23rd, Turkey's National Sovereignty and Children's Day. Playback https://t.co/r6JEA1srVX#TK1920 pic.twitter.com/ubb8wgqGzc — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) April 23, 2020

The flag of Turkey is a red flag features a white star and crescent. The current Turkish flag, referred to as the red banner in their national anthem, was adopted in 1844 from the Ottoman Empire. The red part is said to represent the blood shed by the soldiers in Turkey's War of Independence. The crescent and star are symbolic of their culture. The traditional star had eight points, which represented eight states.