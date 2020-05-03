Lockdown 3.0 Funny Memes and Jokes: Now That Liquor Shops Will Open in All Zones Apart from Containment Zone, Netizens Flood Twitter With Hilarious Posts

Lockdown 3.0 Funny Memes and Jokes: Now That Liquor shops Will open (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As you know, after phase two of the lockdown, has come lockdown 3.0. The Centre on Friday announced a detail list of rules and regulations about what will remain open and not depending on different zones aka the green, orange and red zone. Depending on the severity of COVID-19 pandemic certain reliefs have been given. However, one of the most sought for items during the lockdown has been liquor and finally after the announcement, liquor and tobacco shops to resume operations in almost districts, except the containment zones with certain restrictions.

Twitter is flooded with funny memes and jokes that express the happiness of people about the new rules that will be applicable from May 4. While the nationwide lockdown has been extended for another two weeks, netizens are glad that at least liquor shops will remain open almost everywhere as per the Ministry of Home Affairs' announcement.

Liquor is extremely dangerous for health but these funny memes and jokes are not! You might want to check out these hilarious posts that will prove you how happy netizens are that from tomorrow most wine and liquor shops will remain open. Check out some of the funniest ones:

New mask design after liquor shops are open 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ww4JYkzRV9 — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) May 3, 2020

News: Only essential services are open. Schools and colleges would continue to remain closed as they're not in the essential list. Mind voice: I just realise how many years of life I've wasted on non essential activities. — NIFTY -IslandReversal ! (@BrainandMoney) May 3, 2020

Ministry of Home Affairs allowed Paan shops & #Liquorshops to be open in #Lockdown3 Meanwhile Paan waala & #Liquorshops :- pic.twitter.com/KO8H86keR5 — Haris Pathan (@HarisPathan8) May 1, 2020

#lockdownindia Government allow liquor shop to be open in lockdown 3 Le sharabis: pic.twitter.com/BVraw4Mpof — divya 💯TEAM BDS (@divya_jii) May 2, 2020

When they say liquor shops are open in all zones but not in the containment zone. But you don't know your zone and you're zoned out because of the zones. pic.twitter.com/XqenIcRmJE — Megha Nath (@nathingofficial) May 3, 2020

Liquor shops to open in all districts. Meanwhile, people in Gujarat 👇🏼#liquor pic.twitter.com/I2jNK09lyD — Sumit Bisht (@sumi5408) May 1, 2020

The order is applicable to stand-alone shops. The liquor and tobacco shops inside malls or shopping complexes will remain closed. The government has, however, said it that the shopkeepers must ensure a two-metre distance between all customers.