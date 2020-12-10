In the age of listening to the remixed songs and mostly upbeat Bollywood tracks, we all miss a bit of the good old classics. And chancing upon a good old track accidentally be it on the radio or while scrolling your social media, feels blissful. A video of a family singing 'Phoolon Ke Rang Se' by Kishore Kumar is going viral on social media. And while it is wonderful to see everyone gathered together and singing in sync, the little kid in the family is having his own fun. The family in here is Abhas and Shreyas Joshi, a musical brother duo. But the kid's innocence is getting all the love and blessings for the family. Little kids have a charm with whatever they do, remember the one angry with barber?

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Vaham (@Vahamm_) and if you love old classics, you are going to keep seeing this on loop. Abhas Joshi, was part of reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa and shot through fame with his musical voice. He even anchored Voice of India later on. His brother Shreyas Joshi particularly makes folk, classical and spiritual music. The brother duo calls themselves Indie Routes and have a YouTube channel where they upload their music. Among their other videos, this particular one definitely stands out. No doubts, the music is on point, but it is the little kid in the video who cannot help but do a little jig and just enjoy himself. Little Kid's Enthusiastic Salute to Soldiers in Leh Will Make You Beam With Pride and Say 'Jai Hind!' (Watch Cute Video).

Watch The Video Here:

The same video has been tweeted and is going viral on the social media platform. Check the tweet below:

The video has over a lakh views, 600 plus retweets, over 5,700 likes and clearly the kid steals the show. Check some reactions on this video:

Blessed Family

Just beautiful.❤️What a blessed family!!! Keep on singing 👏👏👏 — suja (@sujsyama) December 10, 2020

Little Show Stealer

The kid stole the show...very adorable!❤ — Monica K (@MonicaK251193) December 10, 2020

Cute Hugger

Just love the little kid who goes around giving all family members a hug!😍 God bless them all with many more joyful times. https://t.co/uPJh9ePbuj — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) December 10, 2020

So Beautiful!

One of the beautiful things you can see today. ❤ https://t.co/YcH4lZaNvn — Priya Purohit (@PriyaPurohit17) December 10, 2020

So Many Emotions

So beautiful, so many emotions in one video - Family bonding, love, music, the innocence of the child, the calmness, unity, ek duje ka sath and contentment on each family member! So very beautiful 😇 https://t.co/2J4536DiId — Masakali 🕊 (@DanceAndMe) December 10, 2020

Every has loved the aspect of family coming together and singing melodiously. We do not see a lot of it these days. The little one going and hugging everyone has melted hearts online along with pleasing the ears to the melody.

