The internet has a bunch of collection of cute, emotional and funny videos. Baby videos or kids doing the simplest things can sometimes give the greatest joys. A video of a little kid saluting soldiers in Leh has been shared online and it will make you beam with pride. This particular video shows a little one saluting the soldiers passing by. They teach him how to do it the right way and his enthusiasm to salute them is just too cute to be missed. It will remind you of your childhood days, when we learnt the Vishram and Savdhan positions of a parade. Remember those days in your school ground? UP Police Stops Group of Kids in Aligarh Who 'Wanted to Go to China Border' to Avenge Killing of Indian Soldiers; Watch Video.

At this point, when we hear of border clashes, we always have a feeling of pride about our soldiers who are always ready to face the situation. This 14-second-clip is from Leh, shot by one such soldier. The little one spots them and gives them a salute, but his position is wrong as his legs are apart. The soldiers teach him the "Vishram and Savdhan" position and then ask him to give a salute. The little kid's energy to raise a salute to these soldiers is unmatchable. The video is just too cute and many have said the kid can become a great soldier himself one day. Little Boy Beats Leukemia, Classmates and Teachers Give Standing Ovation After His Final Chemo Treatment (Watch Video).

Check The Video Here:

#SundayMotivation from WhatsApp What a way to start the day😍😍🇮🇳🇮🇳 Can anyone any age do a more 'kadak' salute? @Tiny_Dhillon Wishing everyone this cheer. God bless our little one...🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/eRHV1Yve8B — Meghna Girish (@megirish2001) October 11, 2020

The video has been shared by many people and people are loving how cute and inspiring this small clip is. Check Some Reactions:

Future of The Army

See the future of our army. Kadak Salute. Jai Hind. ,🇮🇳🇮🇳 — pt (@pt20856854) October 11, 2020

A Beautiful Moment

What a pious moment to watch. Every Indian need to inculcate this patriotism. Our Hero. — KGowda (@KGowda17785619) October 11, 2020

Future Fauji

Wow,God bless this little future fouji of India. — Manu (@Manu07530072) October 11, 2020

Bringing Back Some Childhood Memories

That reminds me of my childhood days. While every convoy used to pass by our hometown towards border, we used to salute every passing Vehicle. Soldiers used to wave hands in return. — Shubham Dogra 𑠧𑠯𑠡𑠢 𑠖𑠵𑠌𑠤𑠬 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Shubham_7778) October 11, 2020

Inpsiring

This future soldier can inspire others. 🙏🇮🇳 — Dr. Yogesh (@oneshortstory) October 11, 2020

Army Man in Making

This is a army man in making. Gid bless him. — Balwant Singh Rangta (@singh_rangta) October 11, 2020

Jai Hind

Jai hind ! Jai Hind ki Sena ! Bless the lad, bless his family !! — Suresh (@hamsasuresh27no) October 11, 2020

This video gives a beautiful message of respect towards our soldiers and the duty to salute them. Such gestures also inspire those in the army to serve the nation. With so many people being loved by a simple and such a sharp gesture, it is an example of why patriotism and respect towards ones soldiers is so important. We are sure, even you must have felt saying "Jai Hind!"

