Little Boy Singing Bob Marley’s Hit ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ Is the Quarantine Inspiration We All Need (Watch Adorable Video)

Little Boy Singing Bob Marley’s Hit ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’ (Photo Credits: @TheViralGroupUK/ Twitter)

The world is gripped with the insanely increasing cases of coronavirus. The deadly COVID-19 has made over 1 million people its victim and killed more than 80,000 globally. The countries which have been severely affected with the outbreak has announced lockdown forcing people to stay indoors. With no vaccine immediately available, staying at home, maintaining social distance and following hygiene are the only recommended ways to safe one from contracting the disease. At this time of crisis, we all need some dose of inspiration to make ourselves motivated. A video of a little boy surfaced on the internet, singing Bob Marley’s hit song, "Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” His adorable voice and the sweet smile is the quarantine inspiration we all need right now. Positive Quotes & Good Morning Images to Send Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Social media has been very active lately with netizens keeping each other motivated while respecting the protocols medical professionals have set. A few days ago, videos of senior citizens in isolation appeared online, sharing positive messages amid the pandemic, giving hopes to viewers that this will end soon. Keeping up with the vibe, the toddler happily sings, the Jamaican singer’s iconic, "Everything’s Gonna Be Alright.” The lyrics resonate to what we are going through at the moment, hoping this shall pass soon. In case, you have not watched the little boy’s rendition, we have attached the video below.

Watch the Video:

This sweet little boy has the most positive message for everyone struggling right now! 👏 pic.twitter.com/rOKjTLzLI7 — The Viral Group (@TheViralGroupUK) April 6, 2020

Isn’t he adorable? The situation is gruesome, and we all need to keep each other motivated. After all, we are all in this together! People in the frontline are risking their lives every day for our safety. Let us stay home, maintain social distance protocol and keep our hopes high for this shall pass soon.