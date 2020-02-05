Married At First Sight Star Poppy Jennings' Audition Tape About Husband Landing in 'Co-worker's Vagina' is Winning The Internet (Watch Video)

Poppy Jeggings audition tape (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

For every reality show, we have seen audition tapes of some of the contestants which give a sneak-peak into the person's life. But there's one-of-a-kind audition video of a contestant named Poppy Jennings which is going crazy viral. Jennings is a participating in Married At First Sight Australia, and in her audition tape, she reveals about her cheating husband. But the small clip is shot in a way to reveal an emotional story of how her husband met with an accident. It is only towards the end of the clip, where she reveals, her husband fell in his "co-workers vagina and is still stuck there." The video of her audition tape has crossed over two million views and the internet is loving it! Australian Woman Breaks Six-Year-Long Relationship After Finding Out Her Husband Had an Affair With Her Mother!

Poppy Jennings is a photographer by profession and is participating in the reality show which sees couples getting married first and then getting to know each other. While her story of finding her cheating husband is indeed sad, the way she has described it in her audition tape will leave you laughing. It starts off with a very emotional angle about her sons being just 6-weeks-old and her husband meeting with an accident. While it keeps you hooked, in her last line she says, after the accident, he landed in his "co-worker's vagina and is still stuck there." As the audition tape came online it is going crazy viral. Wife Catches 26-Year-Old Husband in Bed With 72-Year-Old Grandma with Help of a Private Detective Agency in Birmingham.

Watch Video of Poppy Jennings Talking About Her Cheating Husband:

Australian TV is everything when I tell you I wasn’t expecting that. I screameddd 💀😭🤣pic.twitter.com/YczlfmwK8O — 𝖙𝖔𝖒𝖆𝖘 (@fentily) February 5, 2020

The video has crossed over 2 million views and several women are offering her support. Some of them even called her a "hero". Check some of the tweets.

You Thought He Died Too, Right?

Omg im dying 😂 I thought her husband died but no he “tripped, fell and got stuck into another vagina” LMFAO!!! — Anthea (@RavinEmerald) February 3, 2020

Savage.

Poppy. You are savage and I LOVE IT! #MAFS pic.twitter.com/vMHZl0ateH — Lauren Robinson (@L_Robinson96) February 3, 2020

Solidarity For Other Women

Solidarity for Poppy and all the other ladies out there who have had their partner have a terrible accident and land in someone else's vagina #MAFS — Tahlia Pritchard (@Tahls) February 3, 2020

Queen!

QUEEEEEEN — Hayley power (@HayleyPower2209) February 3, 2020

Poppy Got This!

Let’s just take a minute for the strong, incredible woman that is Poppy on #MAFSAU. Girl you had my sides falling apart! 😂 you got this! #MAFS — Britt Lloyd (@_brittcrofts) February 3, 2020

Clearly, everyone was gripped on to her video and thought it was supposed to be a tragic ending, her husband probably passed away in a terrible accident. While the revelation of her husband cheating is tragic, the way she has tackled it with humour is amazing.