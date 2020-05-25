Memorial Day 2020 Packed Pool Party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri Defy Social Distancing Rules, Netizens Aren’t Impressed (Watch Video)

Memorial Day 2020 Packed Pool Party at Lake of the Ozarks (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @scottpasmoretv/ Twitter)

The United States of America has been celebrating Memorial Day weekend followed by Memorial Day 2020, which is today, May 25. The day dedicated to honour the fallen heroes is observed joyously with friends and family. However, this year’s observation calls for different because of the pandemic. The US has more than 1.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus. Although a few restrictions are being lifted considering that the pandemic is having a devastating toll on the American economy, people are urged to maintain social distance at public places and try and stay home as much as possible. But not everyone seems to follow it. A video uploaded by a journalist show packed visitors enjoying Memorial Day pool party at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks. The clip circulated online show the outright disregard on social distancing. Netizens are not impressed, and as the video circulated on social media, they shamed the visitors for risking each other’s lives, flooding the pool without wearing a mask and defying social distance. Memorial Day 2020 in United States: When Was Decoration Day Changed to Memorial Day? What Was Memorial Day Originally Called? Here Are All FAQs Answered.

The Missouri Government Mike Parson, partially reopened the state on May 5, with strict social distancing guidelines, among many other safety rules in place. The state has asked people to keep at least six-foot distance. The gathering in question took place at the Redhead Lakeside Grill and Yacht Club in Osage Beach at Lake of the Ozarks. The video shows an overcrowded poolside venue, where people are dancing and singing to music, drinking, swimming and doing everything that they do on regular occurrences on the official start of the summer. However, we are in 2020 and in the midst of a pandemic. No Masks, No Social distancing in The USA: Large Crowd at Colorado Restaurant After It Reopened for In-Person Dining on Mother's Day Despite Orders.

Watch the Video:

No covid concerns at the lake of the ozarks😳 #loto pic.twitter.com/Yrb4UNM64u — Scott Pasmore (@scottpasmoretv) May 24, 2020

People online aren’t impressed. In the follow-up tweets of the video, a photo shows a sign being put in place at the venue that reads, “Please Practice Social Distancing, 6 Ft Apart.” But partygoers have just ignored that.

They Have A Sign!

At least they have a sign 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cesucVQlOM — 🌊 Shane 🌊 🆘️🇺🇸😷 (@egheitasean) May 24, 2020

Netizens Aren't Impressed

Yeah, like.... What is going on here? Because this looks like a nightmare even without a disease? — Casey (@Ela_Hadrun) May 24, 2020

Priorities!

And for some reason they don't care. Drinking lukewarm Keystone and getting sunburned is more important. So sad. — Eden Knight🌼🌼🌼 (@KnightLife360) May 24, 2020

Possibly!

My idea of hell looks exactly like this. — mach5potato (@mach5potato) May 24, 2020

Missouri is currently under Phase 1 of its reopening plan, as per reports. The state has more than 11,000 cases of coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Senior Services. Above 600 people died in Missouri so far.