No Masks, No Social distancing in The USA: Large Crowd at Colorado Restaurant After It Reopened for In-Person Dining on Mother's Day Despite Orders

Large Crowd at Colorado Restaurant After It Reopened for In-Person Dining on Mother's Day Despite Orders (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Viral videos of a huge turnout of people in a restaurant from Castle Rock, Colorado have taken over social media after it has come under the scanner for flouting state orders. On May 10, Mother’s Day the restaurant could be seen packed with customers with no social distancing measures undertaken. No masks or distance between people was seen in the video. A large number of people gathered the eatery despite the order requiring restaurants to opt for delivery options and drive-up service, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Liquor Shop Closed in East Delhi After Social Distancing Norms Flouted.

The C&C Coffee and Kitchen was bursting with customers amid the contagious coronavirus pandemic and many of them were seen breaking the rules of social distancing. Most of them were also not wearing a mask, as recommended by government and health officials. "Castle Rock" became one of the top trends on Twitter as soon as clips from the restaurant went viral. The reopening of the food place even drew the attention of police who are looking into the matter at present.

April Arellano, who is said to be the owner of the place apparently did a live Facebook video where she showed the huge turnout on Mother's Day. She could be heard saying, "I’m sure a lot of people are wondering like what the turnout ended up being." She further emphasised, "This". While panning the camera she said, “and then a line down the street.”

She also could be heard saying, “So much for some of those people saying nobody would show up. And our patio’s full too. Thank you, thank you, thank you so much for this support guys. I gotta get back to work. Have a great day.” April was not wearing a mask either. Take a look at some of the viral videos from the Castle Rock restaurant:

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

Here's The First Bit

Sharing the first bit of this video, where you hear me ask “the bouncer” if it’s cool to walk in. I did not “spy” on them, they were glad to have the attention. pic.twitter.com/ma0025MmB0 — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 11, 2020

This comes despite the orders from the local police who have asked people to stay at home. The non-essential businesses were asked to operate with restrictions and only delivery and drive-ups are allowed. In a statement obtained by Denver Post, the Police said that they were “breaking the law”. It further read, “These restaurants are not only breaking the law, they are endangering the lives of their staff, customers, and community".