How to Change Microsoft Zoom Backgrounds into Fun Videos of Yourself While Working from Home to Freak Your Co-Workers Out! (Watch Tutorial Videos)

Want to freak your co-workers to while in a video conference? Well, you can actually make it look like there are two of you with a little bit of smart play if you use zoom meeting app. While we practise social distancing amid coronavirus pandemic, most of us working from are resorting to video conferencing tools to have meetings. Some of the viral videos doing rounds on social media show people pulling pranks during their zoom meetings by making it seem like there's another of them in the room lurking in the background using the virtual background feature known as "zoom background". The function lets you show an image or video in the background of the zoom meeting using a green screen and proper lighting. Zoom. For those who don't know about Zoom, it is a video conferencing tool. #FormalFridays: People in Australia Work From Home Nicely Dressed Up on Every Friday During Quarantine (See Pictures).

Along with being able to record the sessions, share annotate, projects with other person's screen, the app is mainly used to have online meetings and collaborate on projects. It is one of the most easy-use apps extremely popular amongst professionals. However, if you want to you can play tricks on the app. Just recently a video went viral on Twitter that showed a person using "zoom background of himself accidentally walking in on himself in a Zoom meeting" during quarantine work from home. Work From Home Struggles: From Battling Unemployment Rumours to Severe Back Pain, 7 Things People With WFH Can Totally Relate to.

The guy who made a Zoom background of himself accidentally walking in on himself in a Zoom meeting is on another level of quarantine pic.twitter.com/54j43zhofT — Mikey (@fsmikey) April 3, 2020

Here's how you can try out the zoom background feature with the green screen:

Log in to the Zoom web portal and click on room management and then go to zoom rooms.

Now click on Account Settings at the top of the page.

When you find the Account Profile tab, click for zoom rooms under Background image and click on "Upload New Image".

Now select your image and click "Open". You can select any video or image, right from a video of yourself to that of a tiger to mess with the whole setting. 'Potato Boss' Goes Viral After Accidentally Switching on a Filter During Microsoft Zoom Video Conference; Other Funny Instances When Work From Home Video Calls Failed Miserably!

Here's how to use the zoom background feature without the green screen:

Numerous videos are floating around the internet where people can be seen pulling pranks on by editing their background with crazy pics and video. Some of them are going a step further to post videos of tigers and other scary animals to give a twist to the mundane meetings.