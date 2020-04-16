Monkey Spotted Flying Kite on Top of Building in Video Going Viral Amid Lockdown

Monkey flying kite (Photo Credits: Susanta Nanda IFS Twitter)

Coronavirus lockdown has changed our daily routine completely. With people being confined to their homes, animals seem to have come out of their dens. Multiple videos of wild animals and birds roaming on empty streets have gone viral on social media platforms. And the recent one is that of a monkey which is seen sitting on top of a building flying a kite. Yes, you read it right. A video is flying the kite as if it is quite well versed at it. Birds Chirping Throughout the Day as Nation Observes Janata Curfew Has Got Twitterati Chirpy Too (Watch Pics and Videos)

The video was shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda, a forester in Odisha. He posted the video with the caption, "Evolution happening fast due to lockdown. Monkey flying a kite. Yes it’s a monkey for sure." As the video went viral, hilarious responses started flooding the comments section. Twitter users said that animals have seriously started taking the role of humans as people sit inside closed doors. People also expressed their shock on learning that monkeys could actually fly kit like a human. One of the comments read, "Can't even imagine that a monkey can fly a kite." A Twitter user wrote, "And he is doing it better than I ever could" while another one wrote, "Rise of the planet of the apes - RELOADED."

Monkey Flying Kite on Top on Building:

Evolution happening fast due to lockdown😂 Monkey flying a kite. Yes it’s a monkey for sure😁 pic.twitter.com/6W8MtpPK43 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 16, 2020

Videos of Nilgai and Sambar deer roaming around freely on now empty roads had surfaced earlier. Peacocks were spotted on otherwise busy highways in Mumbai. Videos of dolphins taking a splash off Mumbai coast had also gone viral earlier. From bears to deer, quite a number of wild animals were seen near residential areas. The nationwide lockdown has been extended till May 3 in India.