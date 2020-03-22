Birds Chirping Throughout the Day as Nation Observes Janata Curfew Has Got Twitterati Chirpy Too (Watch Pics and Videos)

Chirping birds (Photo Credits: Twitter)

As India faces the grave situation of the spread of Coronavirus, March 22 is being observed as Janata Curfew, where everyone stays indoors from 7 am to 9 pm. PM Modi's appeal to observe the curfew has been followed all over the country and pictures and videos of some of the most crowded places being deserted today have been up on Twitter. Because of the lockdown everywhere, a lot of people woke up to the chirping of birds this morning. And it was so evident to people everywhere that many are sharing pictures and videos of birds chirping on social media. So among all the pictures of empty streets and shops being shut, birds have become conversation starters on Twitter. Stay Home, Stay Safe Messages for Janta Curfew: WhatsApp Stickers, Images, Videos and SMS Urging People to Remain Indoors and Break Chain of Coronavirus Spread.

To avoid the community spread of COVID-19, PM Narendra Modi on Thursday urged citizens to stay indoors completely and also appreciate and recognize the efforts of medical professionals who are working hard. As per the latest updates, it has now been extended until tomorrow morning in several states. As everyone voluntarily stayed indoors, there is no pollution of any kind today. In otherwise busy routine, where people are always rushing to work, today a lot of them observed the chirping of birds outside their windows and balconies. People took to Twitter to appreciate this beauty of nature amidst all the daily grind. Soon "birds" began among the topics of discussion on Twitter. Janata Curfew: Clapping and Clanging Utensils Will Not Kill Coronavirus, PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Messages.

Check Some Tweets About Birds Chirping on Day of Janta Curfew:

There's a Meeting Going On

Birds Association Of India (BAI) has called an urgent meeting to discuss the sudden disappearance of human beings from all the areas. 😂 #JantaCurfew pic.twitter.com/G1CefaxD0i — Global Climate (@climateglobe) March 22, 2020

Probably Birds Are Able to Hear Themselves Today

Yes you are able to hear more bird songs today as traffic is less. But then those birds are also able to hear their own chirps after long time !! — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 22, 2020

Waking up to Birds Chirping

In my 3 years of Delhi Life, this is the first time I woke up to birds chirping.... @mygovindia #myjantacurfewmoment pic.twitter.com/KbKIdBP4Yu — Deepti Nahta Jain (@d_nahtajain) March 22, 2020

Birds are Singing

Outside home today in Delhi. You can hear the birds sing. #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/JeeifH48V3 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 22, 2020

Hahaha, We Are Alive

Hey birds, we aren’t dead. Don’t get too excited. — Abhishek Upmanyu (@AbhiUpmanyu) March 22, 2020

Birds Have Turned Musicians Today

And we can hear the music we have muffled our ears to .. the musicians - Birds - that live with all of us 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/nctHPKopHx — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) March 22, 2020

So Peaceful

#JanathaCurfew Witnessing PEACE frm my BALCONY.. Birds Chirping & Singing ! 🎵❤️🎶 Feels like am in a resort ! Hope everywhere everyone is doing justice to #JanathaCurfew 🎵🎶🎵🎶🎹🎹❤️❤️@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/0IXCpvHFx7 — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, Birds Be Like...

You might think birds are merrily chirping but i I think they are going crazy saying ‘yeh saale raato raaat gaye kahan?#JantaCurfew — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) March 22, 2020

It is actually nice to see so many people seeing the bright side of this Janata Curfew. It is one of the days when everyone's seeing the good side of the lockdown instead of complaining about it. Have you noticed the activity of birds today?