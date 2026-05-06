‘DM Uncle, Please Fix My Road’: Uttar Pradesh Administration Acts Swiftly After Class 1 Student’s Social Media Plea Goes Viral

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A heartfelt social media appeal from a six-year-old girl has led to the swift repair of a dilapidated road in the Salempur Kon area of Uttar Pradesh. Manavi Singh, a Class 1 student, gained widespread attention after posting a video highlighting the severe waterlogging and poor conditions near her home. In the viral clip, Manavi addressed District Magistrate (DM) Anjani Kumar Singh directly, stating, "DM uncle, you are very good, please get the road by my house repaired." The footage showed the young girl navigating a submerged brick path that connects her residence to the main road near the Government Polytechnic School. Heroic Act Caught on Camera: Brave Girl Stops Faulty Lift Doors, Saves 2 Children; Viral Video Surfaces.

Responding to the plea, DM Anjani Kumar Singh visited the village with a team of officials to inspect the site personally. He found the stretch uneven and clogged with rainwater and drainage overflow, posing a daily challenge for local residents and schoolchildren. ‘Bachi ko Pareshan Mat Karo’: PM Narendra Modi’s Appeal to Man Carrying Child on Shoulder in Jammu; Video Surfaces.

Girl's Viral Video Appeal to DM Sparks Immediate Road Repair in UP Village

Hello @DMKheri, Kindly listen to this innocent child’s request and construct a proper road for her! Also, kindly ensure such roads never become a roadblock for children who want to study, or for commuters who want to travel from one place to another.pic.twitter.com/84RUZcDD0C — #YeThikKarkeDikhao (@YTKDIndia) May 5, 2026

The DM issued on-the-spot instructions for immediate restoration work. During his visit, he also interacted with Manavi and her family, commending her initiative. Beyond the repairs, officials cautioned residents about unplanned local developments and advised verifying infrastructure availability before purchasing residential plots to prevent future drainage issues.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of #YeThikKarkeDikhao), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).