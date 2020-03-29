New York Shop Sells Doughnuts Featuring Face of Dr Anthony Fauci, Leading Battle Against Coronavirus in US (Watch Video)

Dr Anthony Fauci Doughnut (Photo Credits: CBS Miami YouTube)

A New York doughnut shop has made treats featuring the photo of Dr Anthony Fauci's face who is leading the battle against coronavirus. Donuts Delite in Rochester has been selling the sweet treats with white frost and topped off with sprinkles that of the colours of the US flag. Nick Semeraro, franchisee of the cafes said that that the treats have been selling "like crazy" since they were put on display on Monday. The cafe said that the shop' decision was inspired by the doctor's calm style during communication while addressing Americans about the deadly virus. Coronavirus Human Representation: From Egypt, India, Pakistan to Russia, People Dress as Deadly COVID-19 Bug is Funny, Serious and Agonising (Pics & Videos)

Dr Anthony Fauci has served as an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan. President Donald Trump coined him as a star on his administration's coronavirus task force. Semeraro on Thursday told the Democrat & Chronicle, "We're watching the news like everyone else. He's on TV giving us the facts; you've got to respect that. We're bipartisan, we stay neutral, but you've got to give credit where credit's due."

Doughnuts Featuring Face of Doctor Leading Coronavirus Battle:

The shop hopes the new item to the menu brings "light to a humbling experience". Semeraro further said that "even if it's just while you're wolfing down that doughnut." Coronavirus has brought chefs and bakers around the world try something related to the disease which is now among top trends. A chef in Vietnam created a coronavirus-themed burger. Jokingly he told Reuters, "We have this joke that if you are scared of something, you should eat it."