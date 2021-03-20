Nowruz Mubarak, readers! March 20 is an important day for a lot of reasons, but mostly because this year, the date marks the onset of the spring season. With this, it brings the annual celebration of Persian New Year, also known as Iranian New Year or Navroz. The celebration connects humans’ life with the cycles of nature, and it could not be celebrated on any other day but on the arrival of Spring. Like many celebrations, search engine giant Google created a beautiful doodle for the Nowruz celebration. The Nowruz 2021 google doodle is all about animated butterflies, flowers and bees, everything relatable to the First Day of Spring.

Google never fails to acknowledge the important days and holidays in the yearly calendar celebrated across the world. For the First Day of Spring 2021, the search engine giant had created an utterly cute doodle. So, for the Nowruz celebration, the doodle was reasonably anticipated. People across regions have observed vernal equinox as a renewal period and a celebration of human life’s connection with nature. In fact, the centre of Nowruz decorations is the haft-sin table, which includes seven different items honouring nature.

So, the Google Doodle for Navroz 2021 had to be remarkable and relatable to nature. The letters of the word Google has been expanded a little, with flowers, butterflies and bees—everything colourful, just as Spring. Along with new plants' growth, people welcome the new season with a symbolic spring clean, decluttering homes to invite good fortunes.

We wish you and your family a blessed Nowruz 2021! May this new season brings in hope, happiness, health and positivity.

