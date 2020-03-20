What Is Haft-Sin? This Nowruz 2020, Know All About the 7 ‘S’ of Haft Seen Table and Its Significance

Haft Seen (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Happy Nowruz 2020, readers: The festival of Nowruz is here, and the excitement levels are sky-high. Nowruz, also known as Iranian New Year or Persian New Year, is celebrated globally with great pomp and grandeur festivities. The occasion of Nowruz 2020 will be celebrated on March 20, which will fall on Friday, this year around. However, the dates may vary as per different cultures and geography. One of the most-followed traditions that are observed on the day of Nowruz is that of ‘Haft-Seen’ or also known as ‘Haft-Sin’. If you are looking for information on the ethnic tradition of ‘Haft-Seen’, then you arrived at the right place. Nowruz 2020: 'How to Say Happy Nowruz' to 'What is on The Haft-Seen Table', All FAQs About Persian New Year Answered.

To begin with, ‘Haft-Sin’ is an arrangement of seven items, whose names begin with the letter ‘س’, which is pronounced as ‘sin’, or ‘seen’ – the 15th letter of the Persian language. These seven items are displayed as a tradition on the occasion of Nowruz, also popularly known as Persian New Year. Here’s all you need to know about ‘Haft-Seen’, and its significance in the Iranian culture.

1. Sabzeh – Wheat, Barley, Mung Bean, Or Lentil Sprouts Etc.

Sabzeh is said to be the symbol for the spirit of the 2nd month of Persian Calendar, i.e. Ordibehest, who is the owner of vast clean oceans.

2. Samanu – Sweet Pudding

It is considered to be the symbol for the spirit of 6th month of Persian Calendar, i.e. Shahrivar, who is said to be the symbol of grocery.

3. Senjed – Persian Olive

Senjed is said to be the symbol for the spirit of 3rd month of Persian Calendar, i.e. Khordad, who is also seen as the symbol of love and affection.

4. Serkeh – Vinegar

It is considered to be the symbol for the spirit of 5th month of Persian Calendar, i.e. Mordad, who is said to be the symbol for immortality.

5. Seeb – Apple

Seeb is said to be the symbol for the woman spirit, i.e. Sepandar Mazad, who is popularly known as the symbol of rebirth and health.

6. Seer – Garlic

It is considered that Seer happens to be the symbol of the highest spirit of worship, i.e. Ahura Mazda.

7. Somāq – Sumac

Somaq is said to be the symbol for the spirit of 11th month, who is known as the symbol of rain.

There are a lot of traditions that are followed on this auspicious day. Along with the tradition of displaying a ‘Haft-Sin’ or ‘Haft-Seen’, there are a lot of objects that people showcase at their home. The items are a mirror, candles, bowl of water, hyacinth, coins etc.

If you are looking for the latest and best Nowruz wishes and greetings, then you can click here. We at LatestLY, wish you all a very “Happy Nowruz 2020” and hope you enjoyed knowing more about ‘Haft-Sin’, or Haft-Seen’.