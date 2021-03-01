To destigmatise sex work and starting a career in platforms like OnlyFans, Ohio State University’s “Sex Week” saw Psychology and Political Science student Emma King hosted a webinar to encourage students. The idea behind the webinar is to help students understand and appreciate sex work. Important notes and advice for people who might choose OnlyFans as a career path and also help them destigmatise sex work were given. The event was organised by OSU’s Student Advocates for Sexual Health Awareness (SASHA) and a description of the event, titled "OnlyFans: Behind the Scenes" read: "Starting an OnlyFans? Join us for a panel with OnlyFans content creators to discuss their experiences and destigmatising digital sex work."

A SASHA member Katie Chung said to the SUN, "There’s something for everybody on the schedule. 'Kiss Me Thru The Phone: Cybersex during COVID-19' — will highlight dating during the pandemic and virtual love and sex. It really relates to the pandemic". OnlyFans has only boomed in the past year. Recently, a promising Australian Tennis player, Angelina Graovac joined XXX website OnlyFans aiming to sell steamy pictures to make enough money to fund her career. From XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown.

OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

