OnlyFans is garnering a lot of attention these days with more erotic models, sex workers, and porn stars joining the XXX platform. Recently many celebs like Pornhub director Bella Thorne have joined the platform to form a personal connection with their fans. However, another model has given up her job at M&S and is earning £120,000 (1,12,64,956 INR) a year by selling x-rated pics and XXX videos of herself online. Known as, Beth Spiby, the 24-year-old is quite popular on Instagram as well. She was working at M&S in the Trafford Centre, Manchester before she quit to joining OnlyFans. She used to work as cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

"I got the idea because my friend introduced me to it," she said to mirror.co.uk. She further explained, "As soon as she explained the job role it felt like second nature to me because I had previously done two seasons in Magaluf as a shot girl. Part of the job role was flashing my boobs as it sold more shots! So I was practically getting my boobs out for 1 Euro a time, so it felt like I had been preparing for the job without even realising it." Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

"Also, it’s given me so much life experience and independence that I am able to spend my free time so wisely," she said. Speaking of her achievements she said to the Mirror, "I have written a book, I have a blog and I have an anonymous advice website where people can chat to me if they need a listening ear or some casual advice. Without sex work, I would never have had the opportunity to dive into my passion and have the tools to do so." Pregnancy Updates & Baby Bump Pics on OnlyFans for $9.99? Instagram Influencer Called Out On The XXX Social Media Platform (View Pics).

What is OnlyFans?

For those who don't about the x-rated platform, unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

Beth also acts as an agony aunt and runs an advice page anonymousadvicebybeth.com. She shares her suggestions with her participants of the page online apart from sharing nude and racy pictures on OnlyFans.

Beth isn't the first one to do so. Snow Black, despite loving her job as a nurse, opted to become an Instagram celebrity and a successful one at that! She now earns $200k (1,51,20,200.00 Indian Rupee) annually via posting erotic pictures and videos online. The HOT influencer posts XXX-tra hot pics of herself in bikinis and shares as a full-time Instagram personality and model. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job. She sells her x-rated pictures online to about €1,500 (1,29,255.00 Indian Rupee) online which is about triple of what she was making previously.

