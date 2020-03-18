Orangutan Teaches the Importance of Washing Hands and Maintain Hygiene During Coronavirus Pandemic, Watch Viral Video

Orangutan Washing Hands (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Facebook)

The scare of coronavirus is increasing. Thousands of people are globally infected, and with no accurate cure, health experts suggest to stay hygienic and limit human contacts. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended quick steps of handwashing that all individuals should follow, to prevent the spread of any kinds of germs during this global crisis. And if you still need some lesson, here is a video of orangutan happily washing her hands at a jungle in Indonesia. The animal rightly demonstrates how to wash your hands and maintain hygiene while being in her habitat with other orangutans. The video has gone viral on social media, garnering thousands of views, with viewers lauding her cleanliness amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Venice Canals Become Clean, Fish And Swan Return, Smog Reduce Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in Italy.

The video is from a rescue centre, the Borneo Orangutan Survival (BOS) Orangutan Jungle School in Borneo, Indonesia, who posted it on Facebook on March 18, 2020. The animal fondly called Cinta was rescued by the foundation when she was five months old. Following the humans, Cinta demonstrates how to wash hands to keep yourselves germ-free. Coronavirus Precautions: Hand Sanitizer vs Hand Washing, Which Is a Better Option to Protect Against COVID-19?

“Listen up everyone! Orangutan Jungle School's fabulous Cinta is here to demonstrate her excellent hand washing technique for you all as we avoid the Corona-virus. Please remember if you can to donate even a little to BOS Foundation to keep the orangutans safe during this difficult time,” the foundation captioned the video.

Watch the Viral Video:

Hand washing is by far the most effective way to prevent yourselves from getting sick. During a crisis like the pandemic, it is extremely important that you keep washing your hands, often. The coronavirus cases globally have risen to 206,894, and 8,272 people died of the virus.