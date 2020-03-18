Venice Canals Become Clean, Fish And Swan Return, Smog Reduce Amid Coronavirus Lockdown in Italy (See Pictures And Videos)

Venice becomes clean during Italy shutdown

As Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, there seems to be another side to it. Fearing the spread, governments across the world have restricted travelling and people have temporarily closed big and small business in a bid to bring the situation under control. That step has helped countries regain their natural essence which was lost in the business of tourism. Venice, known for its canals used to be inundated with tourists, especially boats floated on the waters letting tourists enjoy the beautiful city. But after Itay and other European countries emerged as hotspots outside China for COVID-19, the inflow of tourists has drastically reduced in return helping the waters flow in peace. The residents of Venice are surprised to see the clean flowing water in the canals. They say that the waters have not been so clean in the last 60 years! Empty Streets and Paranoia as Northern Italy Goes into Lockdown.

The water is so clear that fish swimming in the water is visible. Swans have returned to the waters beautifying the whole place with nature's true beauty. Other than that, smog has dropped in northern Italy after a month of the shutdown. The photos from the Sentinel 5 satellite of Europe's Copernicus Programme, run by the European Commission and the European Space Agency shows that the nitrogen levels have decreased drastically. Coronavirus in Italy: 3,526 New Cases of COVID-19, 345 Deaths Reported on Tuesday.

Decreased Levels of Pollution in Northern Italy:

7 day running average of NO₂ (air pollutant) levels in Europe in 2020. For example in North #Italy the pollution levels have clearly decreased. OMI satellite data. #COVIDー19 #CoronaVirus #covid19 #airquality pic.twitter.com/RX9uizaGMP — Antti Lipponen (@anttilip) March 11, 2020

Clean Waters in Venice:

Here's an unexpected side effect of the pandemic - the water's flowing through the canals of Venice is clear for the first time in forever. The fish are visible, the swans returned. pic.twitter.com/2egMGhJs7f — Kaveri 🇮🇳 (@ikaveri) March 16, 2020

Watch The Video Below:

NEW VIDEO: Wow. After a week on lockdown, the canals of Venice in Italy are totally clear, complete with fish activity: #video #interesting #Coronavirus #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/U7KLwmFyRd — ZedLep (@ZedLep67) March 16, 2020

After seeing the advantages of locking down public places, more governments are implementing restrictions to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. Globally 7,426 people have died due to Coronavirus other than 1,79,111 confirmed cases. WHO is working with transport, travel and tourism sectors on emergency preparedness and response.