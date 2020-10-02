Pornhub director Bella Thorne just teased a bridal theme for her OnlyFans and her followers are in love. While Thorne didn't exactly start off on the right foot on the XXX platform, she continues to stay dedicated to the platform. In the pictures she shared on Instagram the hot actor-director looked stunningly beautiful in the bridal avatar while leading fans to her OnlyFans page. Bella Thorne was recently accused of scamming her fans when she mentioned she provide nude content BUT didn't.

Before the bridal tease post on Instagram, Bella had posted a super hot video where she called herself "sTUPID F*CKING BITCH" who is "just about to drop this on my ONLY fans" in the caption. The Pornhub director has gotten a mixed reaction and while Bella's fans supporting her choice of making an OnlyFans account, others are still angry. For example one of the Instagram users said, "Thanks again for screwing over everyone on OnlyFans and doing literally nothing to make it right." She was blamed for not only scamming her OnlyFans subscribers BUT also making it harder for sex workers to provide for themselves during the pandemic. However, it now looks like everyone's buried the hatchet and things are back on tract for the beauty! Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

Check out Bella Thorne's Bridal Tease Post For OnlyFans:

View this post on Instagram Such a happy girl Link in my bio 😍 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Sep 30, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

The controversy between Bella Thorne and the sex workers on OnlyFans surrounded OnlyFans' decision changing its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Within hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

However, if you are still wondering what the XXX platform OnlyFans is than you should know that unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

