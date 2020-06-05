Pregnant Elephant's Death in Kerala Gets Another Sand Art Tribute From Sudarsan Pattnaik, New Creation Reads, 'Mom! Couldn't See the Light & Humanity'

Elephant sand art (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The unfortunate death of the pregnant elephant in Kerala continues to invoke sadness among thousands across the country. The news of the death of this jumbo has spread an outrage even on social media as some people appeal for strict actions and justice, others express their grief through art. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made another sand art on the issue. After making one creation yesterday, he has made a new one to express his anger at the incident and the lack of humanity. In yesterday's sand art he wrote, humanity has failed again.

In today's sand art he shows an elephant with a baby in its womb. The text is rather impactful. It reads, "Mom! Couldn’t see the light & humanity." It is indeed shameful incident as he mentions in the caption, "I’m outraged by the unfortunate death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. My #SandArt at #Puri beach. May such things never happen again." Pattnaik is known for highlighting different issues across the world through his art. Pregnant Elephant, Who Ate Pineapple Stuffed With Firecrackers, Died in Palakkad and Not in Malappuram District.

Check Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art on Elephant Death in Kerala:

“Mom! Couldn’t see the light & humanity.” I’m outraged by the unfortunate death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala. My #SandArt at #Puri beach. May such things never happen again. pic.twitter.com/WhtxZJC4rD — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 4, 2020

This morning, Sudarsan Pattnaik also made another creation for World Environment Day. It emerged yesterday that this was probably the second jumbo that lost its life in a similar way. Another elephant death was recorded in the month of April who was found its jaw broken. Following the nationwide outrage, there are measures and reward announcements to find those who were behind this heinous act. One accused has been arrested in the case.