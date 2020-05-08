Rabindra Jayanti 2020: Motivational Quotes by Rabindranath Tagore to Mark His Birth Anniversary on Pochishe Boishakh

Rabindranath Tagore Quotes

Rabindra Jayanti will be celebrated in West Bengal on May 8 in remembrance of Rabindranath Tagore's birthday as per the Bengali calendar. Tagore celebrated his birthday on Pochishe Baisakh- 25th day of Baisakh month. Rabindra Jayanti 2020 will thus be celebrated on Friday this year. Rabindra Jayanti is an annually celebrated cultural festival, prevalent among Bengalis around the world.

He was born in 1261 of the Bengali calendar. However, there is some confusion regarding his birth year as per the Bengali calendar. In some reports, Tagore's birth year has been mentioned as 1268 as well. This day is usually marked by grand celebrations in West Bengal and Bangladesh. Numerous cultural programmes and events are held. Rabindra Jayanti is usually a grand affair in Viswa-Bharati University, the institution founded by Tagore himself for the cultural, social and educational upliftment of the students.

On this day, Tagore's followers and admirers across the world sing the song "He Nutan, Dekha Dik Arbar…”. The song, specially created for the occasion, was written and composed by Tagore himself. It is also said to be one of the last songs written by Tagore himself.

Here's the rendition of the popular song by Bengali Singer Kanak Biswas:

On the occasion of Pochishe Boishakh, LatestLY has curated a few motivational quotes said by Rabindranath Tagore.

We Come Nearest to the Great When We are Great in Humility

Depth of Friendship Does Not Depend on Length of Acquaintance

It is Very Simple to be Happy, But It Is Very Difficult to be Simple

You Cannot Cross the Sea Merely by Standing and Staring at the Water

Faith is the Bird That Feels the Light When the Dawn Is Still Dark

Tagore's contribution to the field of Indian literature, art, music is irreplaceable. He received the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913, becoming the first Indian as well non-European to be honoured with the award. Tagore has also gifted India our national anthem ‘Jana-Gana-Mana’.

Here's a video of Jana Gana Mana in Tagore's voice

On the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti 2020, there will be no big gatherings due to coronavirus outbreak. In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will only garland the statue of Tagore, and there will be no stage and no singing function.