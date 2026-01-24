Vande Mataram to Get Official Protocol Like National Anthem as MHA Drafts Ceremonial Guidelines for Schools and Public Events

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New Delhi, January 24: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is preparing a formal protocol for India’s national song, Vande Mataram, intended to grant it ceremonial parity with the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The move aims to standardize how the song is performed and ensure it is accorded uniform respect across schools, government functions, and public gatherings.

Earlier this month, the MHA held a high-level meeting to draft specific guidelines for the song’s performance. Key points under discussion include whether standing during the rendition should be made mandatory, identifying appropriate occasions for its performance, and the potential introduction of legal penalties or fines for acts of disrespect. Republic Day Parade 2026: Ministry of Culture To Showcase ‘150 Years of Vande Mataram’ Tableau Featuring Original Manuscript and Folk Artistes at Kartavya Path.

While the Constitution of India theoretically provides equal status to both the national anthem and the national song, a lack of specific regulations has historically left Vande Mataram without a formal enforcement mechanism. Currently, the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, mandates strict public conduct for the national anthem, but no such statutory rules exist for the national song.

The central government previously informed the Supreme Court in 2022 that the absence of formal rules had left public observance of the song as an informal practice. By establishing a new protocol, the government intends to transition these informal traditions into a standardized legal and ceremonial framework.

The song, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, holds deep historical significance as a primary slogan during the Indian independence movement and the Swadeshi Movement (1905–08). The proposed guidelines seek to restore what the government describes as the song's "original historical glory." Republic Day 2026: Gujarat Tableau to Showcase 'Swatantrata Ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' Theme.

The initiative has also sparked renewed political debate. While supporters view the protocol as a necessary step to honor national heritage, critics have previously questioned the necessity of making such observances mandatory. The MHA's upcoming guidelines are expected to provide the final clarity on how the song will be integrated into official and educational settings nationwide.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2026 05:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).