It's the festival of Raksha Bandhan today, a day that respects the relationship between a brother and sister. It is the time which every brother and sister await as it is a day to remind of how much the two love each other, while they may fight at other times. Like every other festival, people have taken to social media to share their greetings and wishes for this day. But along with these sweet messages and quotes, there are funny memes and jokes on Raksha Bandhan that are also trending. These jokes are on sisters asking their brother for gifts after she ties him a rakhi and every brother would relate to these jokes. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Gift Ideas for Sisters: From Books to Board Games, 6 Fun Things to Present Your Sister and Make This Rakhi Festival Memorable!

After tying rakhi to their brother, the sister asks for a gift in return, a common ritual that we have seen over the years. While every brother does give a token of appreciation, there is a feeling of getting something for them too. Some sisters do make special foodstuffs, give gifts to their brother as well. But the idea of only sisters receiving the gifts has become a topic of many funny memes and jokes online. So as Raksha Bandhan wishes trend online, we have brought you a collection of funniest memes and jokes that you can share with your sisters today.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Raksha Bandhan 2020:

Kidhar Hai Paisa?

Hahaha

When you giving only ₹50 to your sister on rakhsabandhan.. Le sister :#HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/3xVroETSnY — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) August 3, 2020

Meanwhile Brother

#HappyRakshaBandhan When sister asks for iPhone from her unemployed brother on raksha bandhan.. Le brother : pic.twitter.com/lHofguAZ7C — Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) August 3, 2020

'Poor' Brother

Boys gives their Girlfriend expensive gifts whole year!! *On Rakshabandhan when sister wants a gift ....#HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/BRzqOcT67Q — ADARSHwadiMEMES (@ADARSHwadiMEMES) August 3, 2020

So Funny!

#HappyRakshaBandhan #रक्षाबंधन Dear girls, this Rakshabandhan I just wanted to tell you all that : pic.twitter.com/zGIVI7SJVv — 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) August 3, 2020

Sisters Today

#HappyRakshaBandhan Sisters Whole year on raksha bandhan day pic.twitter.com/xOSZfEsDJP — Sahil (@o_sahil2) August 3, 2020

After Giving Gifts to Sister

#HappyRakshaBandhan Me after giving all my money to sisters on rakshabandhan : pic.twitter.com/9u9hvJ8vHM — Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) August 3, 2020

We are most brothers can relate to these jokes. And if you and your sister bond over funny memes and jokes then these can be the perfect gifts to send her today, or maybe not. To all the lovely brothers and sisters celebrating today, we wish you Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2020 11:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).