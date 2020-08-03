Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020! The special festive day that honours the beautiful bond between a brother and sister is being celebrated today. Marked on the day of Narali Purnima, it is a very important festival celebrated by the Hindu community. Sisters tie a sacred thread of 'rakhi' around her brother's wrist in turn of his promise to protect her throughout her life. At other times a brother and sister may not get along well with each other but they eagerly wait for this festive day to express their love and an exchange of gifts. On this day, netizens too have shared their messages and greetings with everyone on Twitter. So #HappyRakshaBandhan, #RakshaBandhan2020 and #RakshaBandhan are among the top trends of the day with beautiful messages, quotes for brothers and sisters, images and greetings for this festival. Raksha Bandhan 2020 Greetings and HD Images in Hindi: WhatsApp Stickers, Rakhi Quotes, Facebook Messages and SMS to Send Wishes on This Special Day.

Because of this pandemic, a lot of festivals haven't been celebrated as before and same goes for Raksha Bandhan. Not everyone may be lucky enough to meet with their cousins and have their family gettogethers. But you can always celebrate it virtually thanks to the technology we have today, enabling video calling, group video conferences and all that. People are also sharing their greetings, messages and photos of celebrations on social media this morning. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Celebrate Rakhi Festival With WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, Quotes, Wishes and Facebook Messages.

Check Some Raksha Bandhan Wishes on Twitter:

Have Safe Celebrations

#HappyRakshaBandhan to all . I wish this festival takes happiness in your life, celebrate this Raksha Bandhana happily, enjoy and take care of your and family health.#StayHomeStaySafepic.twitter.com/8zaFCUQsRY — Ashutosh srivastava (@Ashutos92080921) August 3, 2020

Expressing the Brother-Sister Moments

We laugh and cry. We play and fight. We shared moments of happiness And sorrows . Which made our bond stronger. Happy RakshaBandhan to you sisters#HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/sTTQmz92cm — Dineshkumarsahu (@Dinesh_sahu0011) August 3, 2020

Happy Raksha Bandhan Everyone

Happy Rakshabandhan to all May All my sisters will always be happy in her life.. And I am always be there with my sisters for her support 💕 #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/7acBsjbTdr — Kumar Saurav Azad (@azad_saurav87) August 3, 2020

The Strong Bond of Siblings

I didn't stand alone. But I always stood behind my brother. Who always protect me. Bond of siblings will be strongest forever. #HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/88U3QIIa1m — Noor saba (@noor_noorsaba) August 2, 2020

Cute GIF Greetings

Peace and Blessings For All

A very #HappyRakshaBandhan to you all. Take care of your siblings, cousins and all other brothers and sisters you find along the way. Each one of them is precious. We all will grow old together. 😊😊😊 God bless you all. Love, peace and blessings pic.twitter.com/02BovQZWMJ — Neha Chauhan (@nehajoychauhan) August 3, 2020

There are many such greetings and images. Some people have also shared pictures with their siblings while celebrating this day today. We also wish all our readers Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020! Have safe celebrations and stay at home.

