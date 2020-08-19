A couple of same-sex female penguins have become parents after they raised an adopted egg in Oceanographic Aquarium, Spain. Penguins named Electra and Viola welcomed a chick after they were given an egg to incubate from another penguin couple. The gender of the baby is not known yet, since a blood test cannot be conducted until it is six weeks old. But as per reports, it is the first chick with homosexual parents in this aquarium. They have shared pictures and video of the cute family online. Gay Penguins in Germany Adopt Egg After Trying to Hatch Stone.

The zookeepers had seen Electra and Viola exhibit a liking towards each other. They explained that the female couple was stopped building a nest using stones. A little about penguin behaviour-- the males use a pebble to impress a female once they find a suitor. And for raising a chick, both parents take turns for incubation. Seeing the same-sex penguins building a nest, the keepers decided to give them an egg. Carlos Barros, the aquarium's birdkeeper told UNILAD, "They put two eggs each inside obviously without knowing they were not fertile, so we put one of the eggs from a different couple into their nest so that they could take care of it."

Check Pics of the Newly Born Chick:

Here's a Video of This Penguin Family:

This is not the first a same-sex couple has become parents to a chick. In July 2019, similar lesbian penguin couple in London's aquarium was given the responsibility of looking after chicks as their own. The two penguins had shown excellent parenting skills in the past. It is not just female penguins but males have also become parents. In August 2019, a gay penguin couple in Berlin Zoo also adopted an egg. So it is common to see same-sex penguin couples taking responsibility of parenthood, but it is just as cute everytime.

