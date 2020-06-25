Twitter never ceases to surprise us. Often random things trend on the microblogging site leaving netizens to wonder what exactly is happening, but contributing to it regardless. So today the term 'seduce' was trending on Twitter and netizens automatically divided into two groups the one who began posting hot and seductive pictures of themselves and second (our favourite) people who are flooding social media with funny memes and jokes. Most of these memes take a dig at #seduce unexpectedly going viral on Twitter and some are just happy that it did. LOL. Right from Hera Pheri's Babu Rao to Arvind Kejriwal memes, Twitteratti is leaving no stones unturned.

However, some people are also happy that they'll get to see some hot pics under #seduce. But TBH, the best part is still the memes. Who doesn't like funny memes and jokes to LOL at on their timeline, especially during such stressful time? While people have no clue why seduce is trending on Twitter today with no context at all, netizens are surely using #seduce in their post further fuelling the trend and making more and more people confused. So let us keep the confusion aside for a bit, and check out these funny memes and seductive pictures, under #seduce.

Ok

I don't know y 👉#seduce is in trend but if thn y don't I contribute to #SeductorasTEAM pic.twitter.com/AYjHbWrYi0 — £avanya #HJM 💫 👒 #ανєиgєяѕσfкααℓcнαкяα (@avanya6004007) June 25, 2020

Babu Rao's Take

While #seduce is trending!! My answer for all seducers... pic.twitter.com/f9HKiic4d9 — Trupti Shah (@TruptIndian) June 25, 2020

Phir Hera Pheri Memes Are the Best!

After Seeing #seduce trending in twitter Babu Rao To Shyam: pic.twitter.com/1ZNavY8SvU — Jagdeep Mohanta (@jagdeep8812) June 25, 2020

This is Why!

I'm just thinking why this is on Trend #seduce did you know? pic.twitter.com/UmU4x1oVoC — Sushmita Sindhu (@SindhuSushmita) June 25, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal memes

LOL

ROFL

#seduce trending on twitter Me to Twitter : aur kitna giroge? pic.twitter.com/vULShiE4bT — virat shah🆚 (@ashwathama_01) June 25, 2020

Same

Wtf is going on#Seduce is on trending Matlab kuch bhi yrrr🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/j9dW2nkO7Z — Sahil Malik (@sahil__malik__) June 25, 2020

LMAO

My reaction to twitteriates after 'seduce' word is trending....#seduce pic.twitter.com/SXINVgjl7s — Sid Ru official (@iamsidraj0) June 25, 2020

Well, enjoy it till it lasts because some of the memes are LIT! Yesterday, Mia Khalifa was trending on Twitter and in the beginning, nobody knew why the ex-pornstar was ruling the microblogging site. However, it was later understood that Mia Khalifa had expressed her unhappiness about having made porn videos.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 03:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).