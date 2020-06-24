Mia Khalifa is trending on Twitter and really nobody knows why the ex-pornstar is ruling the microblogging site. Recently Mia Khalifa's death hoax was going viral on Twitter as well so most people thought it was because of that, Khalifa was trending on Twitter. However, it turns out that Mia Khalifa recently expressed her unhappiness about having made porn videos. Her extremely short-lived career in the XXX industry became very popular, very soon. So much so that in the Pornhub year 2019 review Mia Khalifa was the second most searched pornstar after Lana Rhoades, the XXX star who was the most-searched pornstar.

Mia was interacting with her fans on social media expressed how much she regrets joining the porn industry. She said, “Those 11 videos will haunt me until I die, and I don’t want another girl to go through that — because NO ONE should,” as a reply to an Instagram user who tagged her in a post discussing Mia’s short-lived but highly popular porn career. Despite having left the porn industry, Mia will never be able to clear off those videos from the internet. Check out some of the reaction on Twitter:

My girl: Mia Khalifa trending *Me pretending like I don’t know who that is* pic.twitter.com/2D2u9zeTLh — IG|@memez_supplier🛸 (@MemezSupplier) June 23, 2020

WHY IS MIA KHALIFA TRENDING pic.twitter.com/zaoj1t6f55 — Oscar (@KxnqOlonzo) June 23, 2020

Me seeing Mia Khalifa trending on twitter: pic.twitter.com/UZMD6xFd3P — Noaero is ass (@IGNoaero) June 23, 2020

Me pretending not to know who Mia Khalifa is when my girl says she’s trending: 👀 pic.twitter.com/7zyHVRC6mI — Alejandro Guerra (@Cinephile420) June 23, 2020

i saw that Mia Khalifa🐐 was trending had to make sure she wasn’t getting cancelled. pic.twitter.com/slL8ACTSCi — Elijah Chambliss (@ElijahChambliss) June 23, 2020

However, some also cannot stop discussing Mia Khalifa's death hoax. A Twitter user spread the misinformation that the Lebanese-American ex-porn star has committed suicide. However, it is her reaction that is winning hearts on the internet! Mia came across a tweet that read: "Very Shocking....... Mia khalifa commits suicide.RIP #miakhalifaِ". In reply, Mia wrote, "Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats." BTW, Mia Khalifa has just joined TikTok but she is becoming a pro! You might want to check Mia Khalifa's TikTok Videos That Are Both Funny & HOT! Here's How the Pornhub Queen Is Spending Her Time in Quarantine.

Please don’t think I’m not keeping track of each of my friends that haven’t sent condolence flowers yet. I see you twats. https://t.co/8dyyYnZhUc — Mia K. 🇱🇧 (@miakhalifa) June 23, 2020

In other news, Mia Khalifa recently got her nose done and she updated her fans about it in the most hilarious way! She put up shots of her nose job on TikTok in the #IDidIt Trend. Pornhub queen got her nose job by Dr Deepak Dugar, who is a famous celebrity Rhinoplasty Surgeon.

