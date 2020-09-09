The coronavirus cases in the country are unfortunately seeing a rise. India now ranks at the second position to have the highest coronavirus cases in the world, only after the US. Amid this tense situation, a video of a fruit seller is going viral. The video shows the seller cleaning the fruits with his facemask! The young seller is not wearing a mask but instead using it to clean the fruits. The video raises serious concern about the spread of the virus. It is unclear if the seller has used the same mask but the fact that he has not put a mask on himself makes it worse to believe so. Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Vegetable Removed From Garbage Vehicle Apparently Being Kept For Sale, Uploaders Claim Footage is of Colaba.

The video was shared on Twitter by user named Himanshu Bhakuni. Although the caption states it is from Delhi there is no confirmation about the same. The major concern is however, the act of the fruit seller. At a time when COVID-19 cases are on a rise, it is of utmost importance for everyone to wear a mask, especially those who step out and come in contact with others. This young boy, however is seen using the mask for cleaning the supplies. He takes fruits one by one, cleans them with the mask and keeps them back again! Bareilly Policemen Accused of Beating Child Selling Fruits, People Demand Suspension of Officers as Video Goes Viral.

Check The Video Here:

It is really shocking as well as scary to imagine the aftermath of such actions. The overall situation in the country remains grim as the total tally has crossed the 43-lakh mark with a spike of 89,706 new cases and 1,115 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 01:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).