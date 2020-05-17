Bareilly Policemen Accused of Beating Child Selling Fruits, People Demand Suspension of Officers as Video Goes Viral

Bareilly police accused of beating a boy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

UP, March 17: Bareilly policemen have been accused of beating a child ruthlessly who had put up a stall to sell fruits. The incident is being widely criticised on social media as the video went viral. The child can be seen crying in pain and people on social media are demanding the suspension of the officers for this inhumane act.

The Bareilly Police has said that a medical examination of the child has been done and it has been found that no fracture has happened and minor injuries have been only seen. The Police have also assured a proper investigation in the matter. Gujarat Policemen Suspended For Harassing Vegetable Vendors by Overturning Their Carts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video.

Here's the viral video of the child crying in pain:

In the month of March, few policemen, including the inspector in charge of Krishnagar area were seen overturning the carts of vegetable vendors on the roads amid the coronavirus lockdown. As the video went viral and after facing severe criticism, strict action was taken against all the accused, including the suspension of the policemen involved in the incident.