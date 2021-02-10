Now that’s a Happy Birthday; anyone would be extremely excited to celebrate! Lucile Randon, who took the name Sister Andre in 1944, got a major reason to observe her birthday after she recovered from the contagious COVID-19. She is 116-year-old, which makes her world’s second-oldest person survive the deadly disease. Sister Andre, who is blind and uses a wheelchair, reportedly was not worried when she received her diagnosis. She would turn 117-year-old tomorrow, February 11. Pics of the 116-year-old French nun is now going viral on the internet. Before Sister Andre, a 113-year-old Maria Branyas in Spain defeated coronavirus in May, 2020.

The Gerontology Research Group (GRG), which validates details of people thought to be 110 or older, lists Sister Andre as the second-oldest known living person in the world. According to French media reports, the French woman tested positive for the virus in mid-January in the southern French city of Toulon. She was isolated from other residents but displayed no symptoms.

“She didn't ask me about her health, but about her habits. For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents,” David Tavella, spokesman for the Sainte Catherine Labouré retirement home was quoted saying in media outlets.

Sister Andre was born on February 11, 1904. She Europe’s oldest person and also world’s second-oldest living person, according to GRG. The oldest person is Japan’s Kane Tanaka, who turned 118 on January 2. Meanwhile, Sister Andre is now looking forward to celebrating her 117th birthday with a smaller group of residents than usual.

