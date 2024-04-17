Sourav Joshi, the renowned YouTuber, is embarking on a new chapter in his life with his long-time girlfriend, Priya Dhapa. At 25 years old, Sourav has captured the hearts of many in India through his vlogs that showcase his life journey and his close-knit family, making him a favourite among fans. Besides being a full-time vlogger, Sourav has also appeared in several music videos like Fati Jeans, Jhoota Lagda, Tera Ho Raha Hoon, Bhai Mere Bhai, and Manzoore Nazar, among others.

On April 15, 2024, Sourav shared a picture on his Instagram handle of himself in a pink-hued tuxedo with a black shirt, while Priya wore a yellow-toned maxi dress with flutter sleeves. The backdrop of the photo, taken on the beach, displayed a heart with the question, 'Will you marry me?' However, there are still a few questions that fans often look up. Yashraj Mukhate’s New Track Featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Will Make You ‘APPRECIATE’ His Content Yet Again; Check Out VIRAL Video Here – WATCH.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Sourav Joshi Vlogs

Why Is Sourav Joshi So famous?

Sourav Joshi is a popular social media influencer, YouTuber, and vlogger known for his unique content. His YouTube channel, 'Sourav Joshi Vlogs,' has garnered a large following, and he is active on other social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

What Is Sourav Joshi's Age?

Sourav Joshi is 22 years old as of 2023. He was born on September 8, 1999, in the hamlet of Someshwar in the Uttarakhand district of Almora.

What Is Sourav Joshi Vlogs' Net Worth?

As of 2024, Sourav Joshi's net worth is estimated to be $55.01 million, according to Net Worth Spot. He is a well-known Indian YouTuber who creates vlogs, travel videos, and lifestyle content.

Is Sourav Joshi Vlogs Married or Does He Have a Girlfriend?

Sourav Joshi is engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Priya Dhapa. The couple is set to tie the knot soon, marking a new chapter in Sourav's life and career as a YouTuber. 'Just Looking Like a WOW' and 'Mouse Colour' Funny Memes and Jokes Leave the Entire Instagram Reel World in Frenzy! (Watch Viral Videos).

Sourav comes from a modest background in Haldwani, Uttarakhand. Reports suggest that his ancestral roots trace back to Almora. His family often relocated from one city to another due to his father's challenging financial situation, with his father working as a labourer. Sourav's remarkable journey has surprised many, particularly his parents, who are overjoyed to witness his professional success.

