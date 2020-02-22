Swara Bhasker Gets Brutally Trolled With the Trend #MathematicianSwara After a Video Of Her Saying She Was a '15-Year-Old in 2010' Goes Viral 

Actress Swara Bhasker (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Swara Bhasker is one of those rare Bollywood celebrities who is vocal about her political views and has on several occasions openly called out the government for its actions. In case of the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) issue as well, Swara has maintained her stand and has also shown her support for student protests. Recently, the actress along with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and actor Zeeshan Ayyub attended the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam event where she spoke about CAA, NPR and NRC. Although, one of the points from this discussion has now been picked by netizens who are now trolling the actress on Twitter. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Swara Bhasker Expresses Happiness Over AAP's Roaring Win in the Capital.

During the discussion, anchor Rubika Liyaquat asked Swara Bhasker about her doing activism since she was a 15-year-old comment and questioned her about her reaction when NPR was first collected in 2010. Responding to the question, Swara is seen denying saying that she has been an activist since she was 15 and later even says 'I was 15 in 2010'. This comment is now going viral as netizens are trolling her for her math given that the actress is a 31-year-old born in 1988 (as per wikipedia). Violence in JNU: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Kritika Kamra and Others Slam the Actions of 'Masked' Attackers, Question Where Was Delhi Police.

#swarabhaskar says that she was 15 yrs old in 2010 While in 2020 she is 31 yrs old. She grew 16 yr older in last 10 yrs.what a Joke.....#MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/5Dcpany7HZ — Krishney -#TheInfoMedia 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@KrishneyG) February 22, 2020

Since 2010 to 2014 in congress government @ReallySwara 's age growth rate was 1 year per year after that in bjp government's 6 year now she is 31 year old..What was the growth rate per year!!?🤓 #MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/ovfloQL85U — अघोरा ↩️ (@BabaBanarasi6) February 22, 2020

Question : If your current age is 30, and your age ten years later is 40, what is your age 15 years ago? Swara Bhasker :#MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/FZ2sniZEWd — BROSKI (@xDDDGuy) February 22, 2020

Picture 1 The Art picture 2 The artist #MathematicianSwara pic.twitter.com/tsuqgOvns8 — रावेंद्र (@RavendraAgrawa3) February 22, 2020

This is of course, not the first time that the internet has targeted Swara on her comments. We are sure the actress will soon come up with the perfect comeback to this too!