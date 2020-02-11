Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Swara Bhasker Expresses Happiness Over AAP's Roaring Win in the Capital 

Actress Swara Bhasker (Photo Credit: Twitter)

The results of Delhi Assembly elections 2020 have been announced on February 11, 2020. Arvind Kejriwal's AAP - Aam Aadmi Party swept the assembly elections with majority seats and has emerged as a winner. Among Bollywood celebrities who are known to be vocal about their political views, Swara Bhasker is often at the forefront. The actress is known for being vocal about the government and often even openly calls out actions of the ruling party be it on Twitter or public rallies. Swara Bhasker had previously shown her support for AAP candidates such as Atishi and hearing about AAP's roaring win, took to Twitter to express her happiness. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Swara Bhasker Gets Inked, Takes A Sly Dig At Trolls By Sharing An 'Ungli' Photo (Read Tweet).

We had seen Swara fly to Delhi specially for the elections to cast her vote and even urged her fans from the city to do so. Taking to Twitter, Swara posted, "Dilli Meri Jaan! Phir sey pyaar ho gaya tum sey!!" The actress seems thrilled by AAP's win. After casting her vote, Swara had posted a picture posing with her inked finger. Not just this, she even got back at her trolls who had made memes relating to her Veere Di Wedding character. Violence in JNU: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Kritika Kamra and Others Slam the Actions of 'Masked' Attackers, Question Where Was Delhi Police.

Check Out Swara Bhaskar's Tweet Here:

Dilli Meri Jaan! Phir sey pyaar ho gaya tum sey!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️😊😊😊😊 — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 11, 2020

Given the recent circumstances with the Anti-CAA protests taking a violent turn, the assembly elections in Delhi were of key importance. Swara has in the past openly criticised Delhi police and the ruling party for staying silent on the JNU attacks and had come out in support of students. Commenting on NRC, CAA and also the recent ban on comedian Kunal Kamra's air travel, the actress was reported saying, "I think that we've now reached a place, where we have to accept that the fear we had – what's going to happen? – it has already happened."