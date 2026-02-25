Actress Swara Bhasker has responded to social media followers who pointed out her use of brands currently targeted by pro-Palestine boycott movements. The interaction occurred after Bhasker shared a video of her Iftar preparations with her in-laws, during which she used a Nestle product. Bhasker, a vocal advocate for Palestinian rights, released a follow-up video thanking her audience for the correction and reaffirming her commitment to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. ‘Fought Many Battles in His Life’: Swara Bhasker’s Husband Fahad Ahmad Requests Prayers As His Father Suffers Brain Haemorrhage (View Post)

Swara Bhasker Shares Video on Instagram - Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara Bhasker Faces Nestle Row

The controversy began earlier this week when Bhasker posted a video of herself making fruit cream, a dish she described as her small contribution to the family meal. Alert followers noticed the use of Nestle Milkmaid in the recipe. Nestle has been a long-standing target of various boycotts, and more recently, pro-Palestine groups have included it on lists due to the company's business connections in Israel. Swara Bhasker Reveals Her Thoughts on Her Relationship With Husband Fahad Ahmad Amid Rising Breakups and Divorces in Bollywood.

Swara Bhasker Responds to Boycott Row

In a video addressing the feedback, Bhasker acknowledged the oversight and explained that she is still adjusting her household habits to align with her advocacy. “I noticed that a lot of you pointed out that Nestle is on the boycott list because of Palestine and their Zionist connections and that I was using Nestle Milkmaid. To be honest, I didn't remember and it didn't strike me," Bhasker said. "I'm a big advocate of BDS and I try very hard to practice it as much as I can... but it is a process and I will say that I'm still learning.”

Swara Bhasker Reveals Brand Switch

Bhasker further disclosed that her family has been auditing other daily essentials to ensure compliance with the boycott lists. She specifically mentioned switching diaper brands for her daughter, Raabiyaa, after realising the previous brand, Pampers (owned by Procter & Gamble), was also on the list. “Very recently we've switched Rabu's diapers from Pampers because I noticed that Pampers was also on the boycott list," she added. "I just wanted to say thank you so much for pointing that out and I will try and be as careful as I can. Lots of love and free Palestine.” P&G has faced boycott calls primarily due to its research and development operations within the Israeli market. ‘We Are All Bisexuals’: Did Swara Bhasker Just Come Out in Front of Husband Fahad Ahmad? Actress Reveals Her Crush on Akhilesh Yadav’s Wife Dimple Yadav; Netizens React (Watch)

Swara Bhasker Marks Anniversary Amid Row

This interaction follows Bhasker’s active participation in pro-Palestine protests in Mumbai over the past year. During those demonstrations, she has publicly called for a broader understanding of the conflict, stating that the global conversation regarding hostages must also account for the loss of Palestinian lives. The recent social media activity also marked her third wedding anniversary with husband Fahad Ahmad. Bhasker shared a series of "heartfelt pictures" documenting their court marriage, traditional ceremonies, and candid moments with their child. The couple, who married three years ago, frequently share how they celebrate both Hindu and Muslim festivals within their household.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Swara Bhasker's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).