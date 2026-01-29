Mumbai, January 29: Sony has officially confirmed the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for February 2026, featuring a diverse selection of four titles across various genres. The lineup, which had been partially leaked earlier this week, includes the licensed boxing title Undisputed, the survival adventure Subnautica: Below Zero, the high-octane flight simulator Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, and the artistic indie Metroidvania Ultros. These games will be available for all PlayStation Plus members to claim starting from Tuesday, February 3, until Monday, March 2.

The announcement comes as a significant update for subscribers, particularly with the inclusion of Undisputed, which marked the return of major licensed boxing games to the industry after more than a decade. Members are also reminded that they have until February 2 to add January’s offerings—Need for Speed Unbound, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, and Core Keeper—to their digital libraries before they are replaced by the new February titles. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, January 29, 2026 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Heading the February selection is Undisputed (PS5), the first major boxing title since the era of Fight Night Champion. Launched originally in late 2024, the game features a comprehensive roster of real-world fighters and a career mode that allows players to rise from an amateur status to a world champion. While noted for its technical approach to the sport, it provides a modern simulation experience for combat sports enthusiasts.

Joining the roster is Subnautica: Below Zero (PS4, PS5), the acclaimed sequel to the original survival hit. Set on the frozen Planet 4546B, players are tasked with surviving harsh arctic conditions while investigating the mystery of a missing relative. The game is praised for its dense atmosphere, expanded crafting mechanics, and the vibrant, albeit dangerous, underwater biomes that define the series.

For those preferring aerial combat, Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (PS4) makes its way to the service. Known for its polished arcade-style flight mechanics and intense dogfights, the 2019 title remains a staple for fans of the genre. The game features a variety of cutting-edge aircraft and a narrative-driven campaign set in the "Strangereal" universe, offering high-fidelity visuals even on previous-generation hardware. Ubisoft Layoffs: Game Studio Announces Job Cuts, Cancels ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ Remake and 5 Other Projects Amid Major Restructuring.

The final addition is Ultros (PS4, PS5), a unique psychedelic Metroidvania that features art from El Huervo, known for his work on the Hotline Miami series. The game blends traditional exploration with roguelite elements and a loop-based gardening mechanic, set against a backdrop of a cosmic sarcophagus. This indie title provides a stark visual contrast to the more realistic simulations found elsewhere in this month's collection.

